SWAC WOMEN UAB 89, UAPB 64

SWAC WOMEN

Alabama-Birmingham 89, UAPB 64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- A rough shooting second quarter doomed the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday night at Bartow Arena.

The Golden Lions shot 4 of 16 (25%) during the second quarter, which helped Alabama-Birmingham build a big lead and stroll away to win for the third time in its past four games.

Zakyia Weathersby had 20 points and seven rebounds for UAB (6-3), which had five players score 10 points or more. Destinee McGehee had 16 points and seven rebounds, while both Margaret Whitley and Maria Roters finished with 12 points. Emily Klaczek added 10 points.

The Blazers hit 34 of 63 (54%) shots, but they took advantage of the Golden Lions' woes in that second quarter.

UAPB (4-5) led 26-25 after a jumper from Zaay Green with 7:05 left, but McGhee's scored inside to start a 19-2 run for the Blazers. The Golden Lions made one of their final 11 field goals in the period and trailed 44-28 at halftime.

Things improved in the third quarter for UAPB, but not enough to dig itself out of its deficit. Green finished with 17 points for the Golden Lions, who were 24-of-71 (33.8%) shooting. Joyce Kennerson had 14 points and Tyeisha Juhan added 11 points.