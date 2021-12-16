Texarkana Board OKs garbage rate increase

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Board of Directors has approved raising residential waste collection rates in stages, the first one effective Jan. 1.

The fee charged by Edmondson's Trash Service and Richardson Waste will go up by $2 at the start of the new year. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and each year the haulers have a city contract thereafter, the rates will again increase, by 3% or the percentage of change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower. Their current contracts expire at the end of September 2023.

Only Ward 2 Director Laney Harris voted against the resolution Dec. 6 to amend the haulers' contracts, which they requested.

The increase is the first since 2018 and comes after a review of the haulers' financial records by the city finance department. The city's Solid Waste Committee recommended the change after a meeting with City Manager Jay Ellington on Nov. 4.

Mayor Allen Brown said he supported the measure based on the finance department's review but would expect the Solid Waste Committee, on which he serves, to have access to the haulers' records in the future.

"We do have a Solid Waste Committee in place, and I feel like in the future those financials should be disclosed to at least that committee for review. ... People that do business with the city, that's how they all do it. And I would like to see that happen going forward," he said.