Top-ranked team continues to romp





DURHAM, N.C. -- When South Carolina is at its best, the top-ranked Gamecocks use their length and size to overwhelm opponents with withering and relentless efforts on the glass.

The formula is working against everybody so far, even the rest of the nation's top teams.

Aliyah Boston had 19 points, 14 boards and 4 blocks in the Gamecocks' latest rebound-just-about-everything performance to beat No. 15 Duke 55-46 on Wednesday night, marking their fifth win against a top-15 opponent.

South Carolina (11-0) has outrebounded those five teams by an average of 15.6 per game, including finishing plus-13 on the offensive glass in each of the past three against No. 7 UConn, No. 9 Maryland and now the Blue Devils.

"It's a fabric of who we are," Coach Dawn Staley said. "We've missed a lot of shots, too, so I think we're well aware of that. We set ourselves up to rebound the ball.

"We've got length. We've got athleticism. We've got will. We've got grit. That particular area is where we create separation and hopefully it continues throughout the rest of the season."

South Carolina finished with a 44-26 rebounding advantage that included 19-6 on the offensive glass, leading to a 17-4 edge in second-chance points. That helped offset 35% shooting against Duke's active zone that collapsed anytime the ball reached the paint.

"I thought we had pretty good first-shot defense tonight by and large, across the game," Duke Coach Kara Lawson said. "It was offensive rebounds and the second chances that proved to be just too much.

"Obviously, their relentless approach to the glass on the offensive end gave us a lot of problems."

Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils. The defense made South Carolina work, but the offense struggled to get going.

Duke fell behind 17-3 and trailed by as many as 16 before twice getting as close as seven, the last at 53-46 on a four-point play from Day-Wilson with 19.1 seconds left.

Duke shot just 29% in the first half, including 2 for 12 from three-point range, and finished the game at 34%. In addition, the teamwide rebounding effort that Lawson had hoped for didn't materialize until after South Carolina went up big.

Duke trimmed a 16-point deficit to 42-35 early in the fourth period, but South Carolina responded by scoring on five straight possessions to stretch the margin back out to 15.

Three of those baskets came inside from the 6-5 Boston, a preseason Associated Press All-American. She also had a key steal during that stretch.

"I just knew that when I caught the ball, I had to read the defense and be dominant," Boston said.

South Carolina played a third consecutive game without injured point guard Destanni Henderson, who is day-to-day with a leg issue.

The 6-4 Laeticia Amihere (10 points, eight rebounds) led that replacement effort, towering over the 5-6 Day-Wilson and 5-8 Vanessa de Jesus in several matchups on the perimeter.

In other Top 25 women’s games Wednesday night, Khayla Pointer scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and 3 steals and No. 22 LSU coasted to a 100-36 win over Alcorn State. Alexis Morris scored 14 points for the Tigers (8-1). Maya Claytor scored 13 points for Alcorn State (0-8), which shot 26% from the floor. ... Elisa Pinzan scored all 12 of her points in the first half, Shae Leverett had 10 points and nine rebounds and No. 16 South Florida beat Stetson 69-50. USF (7-3) pulled away in the fourth quarter as Stetson missed 15 consecutive shots, starting late in the third. Tippy Robertson scored 12 points for Stetson (6-5). … Taylor Mikesell established season bests with 27 points and seven three-pointers as No. 24 Ohio State raced past Alabama State 97-51. Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 12 points and pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (8-2). Brazyll Watkins scored 11 points for Alabama State (1-6).

In Top 25 men’s games Wednesday, Christian Koloko had 19 points and blocked four shots, Kerr Kriisa also scored 19 points and No. 8 Arizona pulled away late to beat Northern Colorado 101-76. The Wildcats (10-0) had another strong offensive performance, yet had a hard time shaking the hot-shooting Bears. Arizona shot 53% and had 32 more points in the paint, using a big run to finish off its best start since opening 12-0 in 2014-15. Daylen Kountz kept the Bears (6-6) close in the first half, scoring 23 of his 33 points. Dru Kuxhausen did the same in the second, scoring all of his 15 points before Arizona went on a decisive run. … Chevez Goodwin scored a season-high 23 points, Isaiah Mobley added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Southern California rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat UC Irvine 66-61. Goodwin had 17 points in the second half to help the Trojans (11-0) remain one of seven unbeaten teams in the nation. His biggest basket came with 24 seconds remaining, a layup off a missed shot by Mobley that put USC ahead 63-59. ... Jerome Hunter scored 15 points and Colby Jones had 14 as No. 22 Xavier rolled past Morehead State 86-63. Jack Nunge had 13 points and seven rebounds for Xavier (10-1). Nunge was named Big East Conference player of the week afer having a career-high 31 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Cincinnati. Zach Freemantle, who was making his first start after missing the first six games due to injury, had nine points and three assists. Johni Broome scored 20 points and Tray Hollowell had 19 for Morehead State (6-5).

Duke center Amaya Finklea-Guity, right, and South Carolina guard Brea Beal vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett reaches for the ball with Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) as Duke guard Vanessa de Jesus (2) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Duke guard Lexi Gordon (34) reach for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



Duke forward Jade Williams (25) defends against South Carolina guard Brea Beal (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)



South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere (15) chases a rebound against Duke guard Elizabeth Balogun (4) and guard Celeste Taylor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)





