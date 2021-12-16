UAPB women see loss on road

The University of Alabama at Birmingham posted strong runs in the second and fourth quarters to stave off the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team for an 89-64 win Wednesday night at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.

The arena is the site of the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament in March, and UAPB (4-5) took an early-season trip there after a nine-day break in hopes of picking up another win against a nonconference Division I opponent. But the Blazers (6-3) of Conference USA shot consistently well throughout the game, making 34 of 63 field goals for 54% while holding the Lady Lions to 24 of 71 (33.8%).

The Blazers went on a 23-9 second-quarter spurt to go into halftime with a 44-28 lead. The third quarter was much tighter with the host team holding a 24-22 edge, but the Blazers also ended the stanza with a 13-3 run and made 10 of 13 shots during the stretch.

Zaay Green continued her scoring tear with 17 points to lead UAPB. Joyce Kennerson scored 14 points, and Tyeisha Juhan had 11 in the loss.

UAPB made 12 of 17 free throws but was cold from the 3-point line, making only 4 of 14.

Zakyia Weathersby led five Blazers in double figures with 20 points. She made 8 of 12 from the floor.

Destinee McGhee had 16 points, Margaret Whitley and Maria Roters each scored 12 and Emily Klaczek had 10 in the win.

UAPB will visit the University of Central Arkansas at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Conway.