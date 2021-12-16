UAPB's offense is stifled by Texas

The 17th-ranked University of Texas held the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a season low in points Tuesday and took a 63-31 victory over the Golden Lions at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.

It was the second time this season that UAPB (1-11) scored fewer than 50 points. The previous low was 45 at the University of Wyoming on Nov. 14.

UAPB held Texas (7-2) to three points in the first five minutes of the game, but Chris Beard's Longhorns quickly recovered to take a 17-1 lead midway through the first half. The Horns led 34-16 at halftime.

Kylen Milton totaled eight points and six rebounds, while Dequan Morris and Travonta Doolittle each scored six for UAPB.

Texas improved its shooting in the second half to finish 21 of 49 (42.9%) for the game. The Horns made six treys and went 15 for 21 at the foul line.

UAPB made 12 of 39 (30.8%) from the floor, with five of its makes coming from the perimeter. The Lions made only two of 10 free throws.

Tre Mitchell scored 14 points and had five rebounds to lead the Longhorns. Andrew Jones added nine points in the win.

UAPB will close its nonconference schedule at home against Ecclesia College at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed at UAPBLionsRoar.com/watch and will air on KPBA-FM 99.3 "The Beat."