UCA women vs. Central Baptist

WHEN 1 p.m. today

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-5; Central Baptist 7-3

SERIES UCA leads 8-0

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.9.53.1

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.13.08.8

G Gloria Fornah 5-10, Fr.3.33.9

G Savanna Walker 5-7, Sr.4.71.3

F Hannah Langhi 6-2, Sr.10.75.3

COACH Sandra Rushing (170-113 in 10th season at UCA, 573-369 in 32nd season overall)

CENTRAL BAPTIST

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Macey Decker, 5-6, Jr.4.62.4

F Aminata Seck, 6-4, Jr.12.99.2

G Alexis Augustus, 5-9, Sr.14.15.1

G Reagan Roetzel, 5-8, Jr.7.73.1

F Riley Bridges, 6-0, So.5.14.7

COACH Lyle Middleton (18th season at Central Baptist; school and career records unavailable)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCACentral Baptist

54.6Points for70.8

63.5Points against63.6

3.5Rebound margin9.6

-7.6Turnover margin3.2

41.0FG pct.37.3

26.73-pt pct.29.5

64.8FT pct.71.2

CHALK TALK UCA will be looking for its first win in its past four games, coming off losses to Northern Kentucky, UALR and Tulsa.

-- Adam Cole