We recognize your holiday generosity

We occasionally -- OK, we routinely -- urge readers to open their pocketbooks and show some love to nonprofits in the area, and Pine Bluff has definitely been shown to be one of the most generous communities in the state.

But we are probably remiss in not taking note of specific examples of that outpouring of generosity. We make up for a little of that today in thanking the public for providing gifts for those less fortunate.

Gift giving at Christmas has, like everything else, evolved into something that is wondrous to some and monstrous to others, depending on one's viewpoint. But leaving all that aside, let's consider a child from a household of few means with either nothing to open or a little something.

Christmas is a joyful time of the year for many people and a gift is a representation of that mindset. We say Merry Christmas to all for the reason that we want everyone to experience that joy.

Throw in Santa and the mystery of presents showing up and one has the makings of something special on Christmas morning. Which brings us to those presents.

Various businesses, organizations and churches come together each year to make sure there are a lot more smiles on young faces on that special morning. Buying those presents takes a lot of money, and that takes many individuals who open their pocketbooks and give.

We are guessing that these folks look forward to giving to organizations that buy presents for the less fortunate – maybe more than they do for giving to their own families because they know those anonymous presents are more needed.

For some, there's the question of what to give someone "because they have everything." Clearly, that is not the case in many instances.

In those households, a present of something simple could amount to a present of something that wasn't possible.

Sometimes it's one family or business that writes a big check or has a big event. And sometimes it's one person giving what they can. But the end result is a significant spreading of holiday cheer into households that likely don't get much cheer, holiday or otherwise, during the year.

So as we hum Christmas songs and look at the holiday lights around town and consider the magic of the season, we say thank you to those who contribute to the holiday spirit in Pine Bluff. You are appreciated.