West Fork School District to pay bonuses

WEST FORK -- The School Board this week unanimously approved a $500 bonus for school district employees, according to Superintendent John Karnes.

All contracted employees who have worked for the district since at least October -- about 137 people -- are eligible to receive the bonus, Karnes said. The bonuses will be distributed Monday, he said.

The board is "very appreciative of all the hard work and dedication that our employees exhibit on a daily basis," he said.

The board gave $500 bonuses to employees last December as well.

The West Fork School District has about 870 students.