Westrock Coffee plans Conway expansion, adding 250 jobs

Westrock Coffee Co. announced Thursday it plans to double the size of its facilities in Arkansas as part of a more than $100 million investment in a multi-year project that also will increase production in North Carolina and Malaysia.

The company has purchased a 524,000-square-foot plant in Conway that will be expanded over time and include about 250 employees, which would increase the company’s Arkansas employee base to about 600.

Once fully operational, the coffee and tea producer will have about 920,000 square feet of office, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution space in the state.

Company officials said the Conway plant will be the largest of its kind in the United States and will begin producing extracts, or concentrated liquids, in 2023.

“We are expanding our finished product offerings, adding end beverage packaging solutions, and expanding our geographic reach to meet our growing customer demand,” Scott Ford, Westrock chief executive officer and co-founder, said in a statement announcing the expansion.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.