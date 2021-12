A minor died just after 2 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle wreck on Tennessee Ridge Road near Fort Smith, according an to Arkansas State Police report.

The minor, whose name was not released and age was unknown, left the road in his 2009 Toyota Tacoma while trying to navigate a curve and struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, the report states.