16-year-old boy is charged as adult in connection with Rogers shooting

BENTONVILLE -- A judge ordered a 16-year-old boy be held in lieu of $100,000 bond after his arrest in connection with a shooting in Rogers.

Judge Tom Smith held a bail hearing Wednesday for the teen. Prosecutors have charged him as an adult.

Marshon Xavier Clayton is charged as an accomplice with terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and five counts of aggravated assault.

He was arrested Monday by Rogers police in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday, according to court documents.

Police officers responded to the 200 block of East Glendale Lane about 12:50 a.m. Saturday in response to multiple calls of shots fired. Officers determined there had been a disagreement between a group of people at 208 E. Glendale Lane, according to a news release from police.

A juvenile male fired a .223 AR pistol into the residence as he was leaving, the release stated. Some people inside the residence returned fire with a semiautomatic pistol and struck a neighboring residence. The initial shooter then fired several more rounds into the house and into a vehicle parked in the driveway, according to the release.

Several vehicles and residences were struck during the shooting, but nobody was hurt, the release stated.

Police were able to identify Clayton after learning one of the people possibly involved in the shooting is known as "Lil Shooter," according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police detectives reviewed his Instagram page and saw videos of Clayton holding firearms, according to the affidavit.

Tyler Dunn, deputy prosecutor, requested Clayton's bail be set at $150,000 due to the violent nature of the incident. He told the judge Clayton is currently on juvenile probation in Washington County for pointing a gun at another person.

Dunn said Clayton goes by the nickname "Lil Shooter."

Rita Smith, a public defender, told the judge Clayton is a lifelong resident of the area and lives with his mother. Clayton could be released on a home monitoring unit to his mother, she said.

Smith said Clayton is not charged as the shooter and multiple people were involved, with most of them being adults.

The judge told Clayton he is facing as much as 72 years in prison.

Clayton's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.