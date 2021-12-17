2 boys, 15, held in El Dorado shooting

EL DORADO -- Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The charges the teenagers will face hadn't been decided by Thursday afternoon. Both suspects are currently being held in a juvenile detention facility. Capt. Jeff Stinson, chief investigator at the Union County sheriff's office, declined to share the location of the facility.

Stinson said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Massey Drive about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Stinson said.

While deputies were on the way to the scene of the shooting, they learned that two victims had been transported to the Medical Center of South Arkansas. The victims of the shooting are 17 and 18 years old, Stinson said. He declined to provide the name of the adult victim.

One victim was treated and released, and the other was "in stable condition" Thursday afternoon, Stinson said.

Deputies interviewed witnesses of the shooting as well as the two victims, and then arrested the two 15-year-old boys.