Appeals court sent Texas abortion suit

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court has formally returned a lawsuit over Texas' six-week abortion ban to a federal appeals court that has twice allowed the law to stay in effect, rather than to a district judge who sought to block it.

Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday signed the court's order that granted the request of abortion clinics for the court to act speedily. But the clinics wanted the case sent directly to U.S. Judge Robert Pitman, who had previously though briefly blocked enforcement of the Texas abortion ban known as Senate Bill 8.

When Pitman ordered the law blocked in early October, the appeals court countermanded his order two days later. Texas has said it will seek to keep the case bottled up at the appeals court for the foreseeable future.

Marc Hearron, the Center for Reproductive Rights lawyer who represented the clinics at the high court, said, "The Supreme Court left only a small sliver of our case intact. And it's clear that this part of the case will not block vigilante lawsuits from being filed."

The law, in effect more than three months, prohibits abortions once cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, usually around six weeks and before some women even know they are pregnant. It makes no exceptions for rape or incest.

It also bypasses state officials who typically enforce laws and deputizes private citizens to sue clinics, doctors and anyone else who facilitates an abortion after the cardiac cutoff.

In last week's majority opinion written by Gorsuch, the Supreme Court limited who can be sued by the clinics in their effort to win a court order preventing the law's enforcement and allowing them to resume providing abortions without severe financial risks.

The court held that only state licensing officials can be sued, an outcome the clinics said would not stave off the filing of lawsuits against providers if abortions were to resume.

Gorsuch wrote that "it appears" the licensing officials can be sued.

The state told the justices it plans to ask the appeals court to, in turn, seek a definitive ruling from the Texas Supreme Court over the role the licensing officials play in enforcing the abortion ban.

The appeals court would decide whether to involve the state high court, which would put the case on hold.

ABORTION PILLS

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently loosened some restrictions on abortion pills, including a long-standing requirement that the medication be picked up in person.

Officials said a scientific review supported broadening access and allowing more pharmacies -- including mail-order services -- to distribute the medication.

But prescribing will still be limited to doctors who complete special certification. Additionally, the agency said dispensing pharmacies will have to be registered with the FDA.

The decision is the latest shift in the polarized legal battle over medication abortion, which has only intensified amid the disruptions of the covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this the year, the FDA stopped enforcing the in-person dispensing requirement because of the pandemic. Under Thursday's decision, the agency will permanently drop the rule, which has long been opposed by medical societies, including the American Medical Association, that say the restrictions offer no clear benefit to patients.

The FDA's latest scientific review stems from a 2017 lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which argued that the agency's restrictions block or delay medical care, especially for people in low-income and rural communities.

Physicians who prescribe the drug, mifepristone, will have to certify that they can provide emergency care to deal with its potential side effects, including excessive bleeding, FDA officials said Thursday.

The effect will vary by state. More than a dozen Republican-led states have passed measures that limit access to the pills, including outlawing delivery by mail.

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Matthew Perrone and David Crary of The Associated Press.