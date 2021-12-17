Arkansas changes revenue projections for coming years in light of reduction in income tax rates





The state Department of Finance and Administration on Thursday projected Arkansas would have a general revenue surplus of $264.4 million at the end of the current fiscal year, revising an earlier forecast to factor in income tax cuts enacted in last week's special session.

The finance department's projection of that size of surplus in fiscal 2022 comes after state Budget Director Robert Brech told lawmakers last week that state officials expected to have a $128 million surplus in fiscal 2022 and a $120 million surplus in fiscal 2023, even with the income tax cuts.

Fiscal 2022 ends June 30, 2022.

The latest and higher fiscal 2022 estimate reflects an increased projection for general revenue in fiscal 2022, said finance department spokesman Scott Hardin.

The revised forecast doesn't project a surplus for fiscal 2023 because the Legislature hasn't yet enacted a general revenue budget for that year yet, Hardin said.

Lawmakers will consider enacting a fiscal 2023 budget in the fiscal session starting Feb. 14.

Earlier this year in the regular session, the General Assembly and Gov. Asa Hutchinson enacted a general revenue budget for fiscal 2022 totaling $5.84 billion, including a $17.1 million allocation to a restricted reserve fund.

[DOCUMENT: Read the state's revised revenue forecast » arkansasonline.com/1217arkforecast/]

The budget that Hutchinson has proposed for fiscal 2023 is $6.01 billion, with an additional $54.9 million to transfer to what's now called the catastrophic fund -- formerly the long-term reserve fund -- according to the finance department.

The income tax cuts in Acts 1 and 2 of last week's special legislative session are projected by the finance department to reduce general revenue by $135.25 million in fiscal 2022, then gradually increasing from $307.4 million in fiscal 2023 to $497.9 million in fiscal 2026.

NET FORECAST

In Thursday's forecast revision, the finance department projects net general revenue totaling $6.113 billion in fiscal 2022 and $6.218 billion in fiscal 2023.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up the amount set in the Revenue Stabilization Act that prioritizes the distribution of those funds.

General revenue helps finance state-supported programs such as public schools, human service programs, public colleges and universities, and prison programs.

"The short-term outlook for the Arkansas economy indicates elevated growth rates for another year in [fiscal] 2023, trending back toward average growth by [fiscal] 2024," finance department Secretary Larry Walther said in a letter to the Legislative Council co-chairmen, Sen. Terry Rice, R-Waldron, and Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage. "This amounts to an extension of high growth compared to prior forecasts."

Walther called the forecast conservative.

Wage income is expected to again exceed pre-covid-19 pandemic averages in fiscal 2023 and to a lesser extent in fiscal 2024 from continued job gains and wage inflation, Walther said.

"Retail sales are expected to soften in [fiscal] 2023 and 2024 in the shadow of high consumption rates in [fiscal] 20 and 21 from [federal] stimulus payments and rapid economic rebound," he wrote in his letter to Rice and Wardlaw.

Walther acknowledged that risk remains for revenue prediction in the course of continued viral outbreaks with new covid-19 variants and the policy response across major economies and sectors.

"The pessimistic case with a 30 percent probability involves weaker consumer spending in response to the spread of variants and higher inflation than the base case," Walther said.

"The optimistic case with a 20 percent probability is tied to higher consumer spending from stimulus income and slightly looser credit conditions. The department will act expeditiously to adjust the forecast and budgets if conditions warrant."

INCOME TAX CHANGES

Acts 1 and 2 of last week's special session will reduce the three existing tax tables to two by combining the low- and middle-income tables, effective Jan. 1. The new table will apply to taxpayers with net taxable incomes of up to $84,500, while the high-income tax table will apply to those with net taxable income above $84,500.

The top individual income tax rate will be cut from 5.9% to 5.5% on Jan. 1, and then to 5.3% a year later.

The top rate will apply to net taxable incomes between $39,700 and $84,500 for people in the combined low- and middle-income table, and to the incomes of at least $8,501 for people in the high income table, effective Jan. 1.

The top rate will drop to 5.1% in 2024 and to 4.9% in 2025, only if no funds are transferred out of the catastrophic reserved fund during certain periods.

The current top corporate income tax rate of 6.2% will drop to 5.9% on Jan. 1, under a 2019 state law. The special session's bill will cut the top corporate rate from 5.9% to 5.7% on Jan. 1, 2023. That rate will drop to 5.5% in 2024 and then to 5.3% in 2025, but only if no funds are transferred during certain periods from the catastrophic reserve fund.

The new laws create a nonrefundable income tax credit for taxpayers with net incomes up to $24,700 who file their income tax returns on time. Taxpayers with net incomes up to $23,600 will receive $60 tax credits against their income taxes due, with the credit reduced for each $100 of additional income.

The laws require the state to increase the standard deduction by a cost-of-living adjustment each year.

In fiscal 2021, Arkansas' general-revenue surplus set an official record, totaling $945.7 million. The surplus allowed the state to boost its reserves to more than $1.2 billion, Hutchinson noted in July.

The finance department projects to collect $3.3 billion in individual income taxes in fiscal 2022, rising to $3.786 billion in fiscal 2025.

In contrast, the department forecasts collecting $2.966 billion in sales and use taxes in fiscal 2022, growing to $3.151 billion in fiscal 2025.

The revised forecast predicts:

• Fiscal 2022 -- total general revenue is $7.342 billion, a drop of $778.9 million from fiscal 2021.

• Fiscal 2023 -- total revenue is projected to be $7.530 billion, an increase of $188.5 million from fiscal 2022. Fiscal 2023 ends June 30, 2023. Hutchinson's successor takes office in January 2023.

• Fiscal 2024 -- total revenue is predicted to be $7.704 billion, an increase of $173.6 million from fiscal 2023.

• Fiscal 2025 -- total revenue is projected to be $8.006 billion, an increase of $301.8 million over fiscal 2024.

Some Republican candidates and lawmakers have promoted the idea of eventually eliminating the state income tax over the past 13 months, but they've yet to unveil a detailed plan to accomplish that goal.







