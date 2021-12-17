Sections
Arkansas inmate found dead at work release center

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:15 a.m.

LUXORA -- A 46-year-old inmate was found dead, hanging in his cell at the Mississippi County Work Release Center on Tuesday, according to a news release Thursday from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Nathaniel Painter, who was serving an 18-year sentence out of Greene County for robbery, was found by a staff member, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at 1:51 p.m. Tuesday after correctional officers and medical staff members were unable to detect a pulse.

The Arkansas State Police will investigate the death.

The Mississippi County Work Release Center is near Luxora and can hold 121 inmates, according to the department's website.

