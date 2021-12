Wilson, circa 1915: R.E. Lee Wilson built a huge plantation on thousands of acres in Mississippi County he inherited from his father, running sawmills that cleared vast stands of timber to make way for cotton. He built the town of Wilson. In 2010, the Lawrence Group bought the Wilson company and many of the town’s historic buildings and began a broad restoration, making Wilson worth the visit today. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

