Arkansas State trooper injured, kills two men in Memphis shootout

An Arkansas State Police trooper was injured Thursday afternoon during a gunfight that left two men dead after an attempted arrest on Interstate 55 in Memphis, officials said.

Trooper Spencer Morris, identified in a state police news release Thursday night, shot and killed two suspects just after 2:30 p.m. on the on-ramp to I-55 North from McLemore Avenue, according to a news release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the incident.

Morris, a three-year state police veteran, was released to return home after a medical examination at a Memphis hospital determined that his injuries were not life-threatening, according to the state police news release.

State police and U.S. marshals from the Eastern District of Arkansas were pursuing the two suspects, at least one of whom was wanted in South Carolina, from West Memphis into Memphis, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.

During the chase, at least one of the suspects shot at pursuing officers, prompting Morris to return fire on the pair in the car.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials did not release the identities of the two slain suspects Thursday night.

Morris is on paid administrative leave while an investigation on the use of deadly force is underway, as required by state police policy, that agency's release said.

Tennessee 30th District Attorney General Amy Weirich asked the bureau to gather evidence and independently determine the sequence of events but will not determine if the officer's actions were justified, according to the bureau's release. That decision rests with the attorney general.