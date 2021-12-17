The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court’s ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Dec. 16, 2021 JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-20-363. (In the Matter of the Estate of John Harold Haverstick, Deceased) John Haverstick and Jerry Haverstick

v. Frances Haverstick, from Woodruff County Circuit Court. Affirmed; court of appeals opinion vacated. Kemp, C.J., and Baker, J., concur. Webb, J., dissents without opinion.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-20-568. Mark Myers and Jane Doe v.

Amy Fecher, in Her Official Capacity as Secretary of Transformation and Shared Services; and Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc., from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Reversed and remanded. Special Justice Emily White joins. Wood, J., concurs.

Webb, J., dissents. Womack, J., not participating.