Benton County Quorum Court gives OK for projects funded with federal money

Other business

The Benton County Quorum Court on Thursday night also approved:

• The tax millage on real and personal property located in the county for each taxing unit and various political subdivisions therein for 2021 to be collected in 2022. Twenty-one entities saw their millage decrease because of rollback. There were no millage increases.

• A $3,971,223.24 appropriation for the Emergency Rental Assistance program.

• The appointment of Xyta Lucas to the Benton County Historical Preservation Commission.

Source: Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- The Benton County Quorum Court on Thursday night approved an ordinance packed with items to be funded by the American Rescue Plan.

Fiscal 2022 American Rescue Plan appropriations include phase I of a triage center at the county jail for $100,000.

The first phase will cover programming and conceptual design for the proposed triage facility along with a master plan for future growth at the jail campus on Southwest 14th Street, according to a letter to County Judge Barry Moehring from Hight Jackson Associates.

TreanorHL will do the work with Hight Jackson in support, according to the letter. Work could take three to four months to complete.

The triage center will essentially change the intake facility and add additional space for quarantine, isolation and medical exams, Moehring previously said.

American Rescue Plan money can be used for "support for prevention, mitigation or other services in congregate living facilities (incarceration settings, homeless shelters, etc.)," according to information from the county.

Other expenditures in the ordinance using American Rescue Plan money include a $1.15 million jail medical services contract, volunteer fire department premium pay ($90,000), Benton County employee premium pay ($1 million), Act 833 matching funds ($264,000) and administrative costs and personal protection equipment ($148,000).

The State Fire Protection Services Program -- Act 833 of 1991 -- provides money for improvements to qualified fire departments and isn't intended to pay for the daily operation of fire departments. All expenditures using Act 833 money must be directly related to firefighting capabilities, according to the state.

Those departments do not receive any municipal support, Moehring said.

Justices of the peace also approved using rescue plan money for an Arkansas Wireless Information Network two-channel expansion with four talk paths at cost of $1.38 million and a consolette backup system at county Central Communications for $280,450.

Robert McGowen, county Administrator of Public Safety, said more channels are needed to handle increased radio traffic. The county now uses four channels.

Congress passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March. The plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

The county will receive $54 million in American Rescue Plan funding -- $27 million this year and next. Total requests in the focus areas of county employees, county facilities, criminal justice, infrastructure such as water and sewer, administrative costs and public health and economic recovery total a little over $109 million, according to county documents.

The county already has paid out $1.8 million and earmarked another $3.9 million of its American Rescue Plan funds, county comptroller Brenda Peacock said.

Also approved was $25,000 for the emergency purchase of a battery backup for data center servers and Central Communications operations. The money will come from the Information Technology Department and other county accounts.

Central Communications lost electricity when a storm rolled through the night of Dec. 10.

McGowen was notified at 7:27 p.m. that Central Communications was on generator power. Central Communications lost generator power at 7:55 p.m., he said.

The battery backup system failed to reset after the generator was restarted. A manual reset of the battery backup system restored power and Central Communications was back online at 9:05 p.m., McGowen said.

Moehring called the situation an anomaly during discussion at the meeting.

Central Communications is in the basement of the County Administration Building downtown.