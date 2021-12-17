Biden bestows 3 Medals of Honor

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military award for valor in combat, to three soldiers who fought in Afghanistan and Iraq. Two were recognized posthumously.

"Our hearts are overflowing with gratitude today as we honor the unparalleled courage, the commitment to duty and the indispensable, indisputable gallantry," Biden said at a White House ceremony.

Those honored were:

• Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, a Special Forces soldier who fought off Taliban insurgents after an attack in Afghanistan in 2013.

• Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz, 32, an Army Ranger who died after stepping between Taliban fighters and a U.S. helicopter evacuating wounded in 2018 in Afghanistan.

• Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, 35, who died as a result of burns he suffered while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005.













Kate Celiz and Tamara Cashe accepted the medals on behalf of their families.

"As honored as you are, it's gotta be tough to be here today," Biden told the family of Cashe, the first Black service member to receive the Medal of Honor for military actions since Vietnam, according to the White House.

Plumlee is currently serving with the 1st Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Wash.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.