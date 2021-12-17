Bradford resident charged in slaying

A White County man has been charged with capital murder after deputies found a man dead inside his home, deputies said.

Deputies were sent to 1460 U.S. 167 North in Bradford regarding a homicide around 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from White County sheriff's office.

Upon arrival, deputies met with homeowner Michael Joe Doerhoff, 59, the release said.

Doerhoff led deputies to the body of Tommy Byrd, 61, of Sebastian County, deputies said.

Byrd's body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine a manner and cause of death, the release stated.

After collecting witness statements and evidence, Doerhoff was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with capital murder, deputies said.

His court date is scheduled for Feb. 2, and he will remain in jail until his court date, according to the release.