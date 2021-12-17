Campus crisis

Current undergrads are more likely than adults overall to say colleges and universities should be able to restrict words they deem harmful to students (80 percent).--Bipartisan Policy Center, Nov. 30

Four years back, on a campus not my own, a fellow professor and I were discussing research. Like most political scientists, my friend is reliably liberal but tries to teach evenhandedly and uses conservative-leaning friends like me as reality checks, like Bill Clinton back in the day.

Suddenly, they closed their office door and changed the topic, saying "Bob, these days I don't know who scares me more, the crazies from the right or the crazies from the left."

I dismissed my friend's fears, citing my own research on academic freedom--which used 2009 data. In 2021, I am dismissing no longer.

Updated data show that on campus and off, free speech faces threats familiar to people in Marxist and authoritarian regimes, but not seen in America in decades, if ever. As James Gibson and Joe Sutherland show in "Keeping Your Mouth Shut: Spiraling Self-Censorship in the United States," four in 10 Americans now fear saying what they think three times more than during McCarthy's Red Scare of the 1950s (papers.ssrn.com).

Free speech is dying. Just before he died, liberal political scientist James Flynn described the irony of starting his career as a professor getting fired by rightists for his socialism, and ending his career having an academic press cancel publication of his book for fear of offending leftist activists. Flynn found a new publisher outside academia and chose a new title: "A Book Too Risky to Publish: Free Speech and Universities."

Flynn documents how college cancellations and terminations have skyrocketed, sometimes because of rightist outside agitators as in the 1950s, but usually from higher-education insiders attacking from the left. Analyzing large-scale surveys, political scientist Eric Kaufmann finds that "over a third of conservative academics and Ph.D. students have been threatened with disciplinary action for their views," compared to fewer than one in 10 liberals (cspicenter.org/reports). I know people who have lost their jobs.

Both rightists and leftists threaten free speech, but as liberal intellectuals Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt show in "The Coddling of the American Mind," leftists now pose greater threats on campus, where they vastly outnumber conservatives among professors and bureaucrats.

In the 1950s, rightists censored leftists for their alleged disloyalty in the face of communist threats. Nowadays leftists censor some to protect others because words can hurt the powerless. However well-intentioned, each kind of censorship is highly problematic.

Inevitably, only the powerful have the power to censor. Free speech is the tool of the powerless. As my friend, liberal historian Jon Zimmerman writes in "Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn," "that's why all great warriors for social justice in American history--including Frederick Douglass, Susan B. Anthony, and Martin Luther King Jr.--were also zealous advocates of free speech."

Speech was often the only weapon they had.

Today's leftists are right that words can hurt. Yet Consider Mary Beth Tinker, the 1960s high schooler in the Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District Supreme Court case. As Zimmerman documents, Tinker knew her antiwar activism emotionally harmed other students who had brothers fighting in Vietnam; but as a powerless person, speaking out was her only way to change policy. Without the freedom to criticize policy, we lose democracy.

As Lukianoff and Haidt show in "The Coddling of the American Mind," exposure to people and ideas we disagree with makes us smarter, less hateful, better able to understand our own beliefs, and more able to engage with the real world. Without such exposure, we grow angrier, more fearful of others, more offended by the slightest perceived slights, and less able to compromise.

Free speech and free inquiry are essential to generating knowledge to solve problems, a core purpose of universities. The fewer theories we can test, the less we can find truth.

Let's do better. Schools must teach the First Amendment, without which we will devolve into Russia, China, or Venezuela. Educators should model polite debate, something rarely happening today. Orientation must teach new students about free speech. (Assign "Free Speech and Why You Should Give a Damn"!) Don't purge Republicans (or Democrats)! Do invite speakers from both right and left.

If we do not do these, legislators should ask why.

Robert Maranto is the 21st Century Chair in Leadership in the Department of Education Reform of the University of Arkansas, and a founding member of the Society for Open Inquiry in the Behavioral Sciences. These opinions are his alone.