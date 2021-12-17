CDC advisers raise concerns on J&J shots





Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Thursday.

Nine deaths -- among seven women and two men, ranging in age from 28 to 62 -- have been confirmed in connection with the issue through September. Seven of those patients had underlying medical conditions, including obesity, hypertension and diabetes. Officials are looking at the possible inclusion of two more deaths, pending more complete medical information.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will decide later whether to adopt the panel's recommendation as agency policy.

If it becomes policy, the move is likely to have a greater effect overseas than in the United States, where there are ample supplies of the other two vaccines, which are also more popular.

Until now, the U.S. has treated all three covid-19 vaccines available to Americans as an equal choice, since large studies found they all offered strong protection and early supplies were limited. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine initially was welcomed as a single-dose option that could be especially important for hard-to-reach groups such as homeless people who might not get the needed second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna options.

But the CDC's advisers said Thursday that it was time to recognize a lot has changed since vaccines began rolling out a year ago. More than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who got the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Panel member Pablo Sanchez, a pediatrics professor at Ohio State University, said he had grave concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1217covidedu/]





"I just cannot recommend a vaccine that is associated with a condition that may lead to death," he said, adding that he told families who are his patients to stay away from it.

The panel said exceptions to the policy should be made for those who have had allergic reactions to the mRNA vaccines, or where those vaccines are unavailable.

Federal officials initially halted the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for 10 days in April after six women experienced the blood-clotting problem -- the only known cases at the time among more than 7 million people who received the vaccine in the United States. One of the women died.

The pause was lifted after an extensive safety review determined the vaccine's benefits outweighed the risks and the Food and Drug Administration required a warning be attached. But members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices heard new data on Thursday that indicate the problem is broader than initially believed, albeit still rare.

As of August, 54 cases were confirmed out of about 14 million doses administered. Officials are also reviewing the data to ensure those numbers are not underestimated.

Those who died became sick quickly, going to the hospital on average three days after symptoms, and dying within one day of admission, according to the CDC presentation.

"We've been struggling reviewing these cases by how rapidly the patients' status deteriorates, results in death," said Isaac See, a CDC doctor who presented the data. "We have not yet seen any cases ... after a [Johnson & Johnson] booster dose," he added, although he noted the number of booster doses given has been small.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The panel heard an assessment of the risks of the Johnson & Johnson product compared with no vaccine, and also compared with use of the mRNA vaccines. That assessment included the risk associated with the mRNA vaccines of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system condition that damages nerve cells that cause muscle weakness, and a rare heart condition known as myocarditis.

CDC official Sara Oliver said the panel's work group supported a preferential recommendation based on stronger vaccine effectiveness and safety profiles of the mRNA vaccines. The panel rarely issues recommendations preferring one vaccine over another. In this case, members wrestled over the term "preferred," saying it was not strong enough to reflect the strength of their recommendation.

That's like saying "I prefer strawberry jelly over grape jelly," said Helen Keipp Talbot, an infectious-diseases expert at Vanderbilt University. "It doesn't seem to me to be strong enough."

During the public comment session, Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers representing state, territorial and urban immunization officials, spoke of the "unique role" the Johnson & Johnson shots play, particularly for people experiencing homelessness, living in corrections facilities or getting discharged from hospitals. The vaccine is also easier to use because it doesn't require ultracold storage.

"The one-dose completion also provides an accessible option for those completing vaccination for travel or employment, maintaining vaccine options," Hannan said.

The impact of the panel's recommendation is likely to be far greater in other countries where other options besides the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are more limited or unavailable. It is currently authorized for use in 90 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

'CHILLING EFFECT'

The blood-clotting condition, which has also been reported with the AstraZeneca vaccine, has resulted in policy changes in many higher-income countries, including Canada, which have access to alternative vaccines.

Several countries already have policies that give preference to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. But Johnson & Johnson told the committee its vaccine still offers strong protection and is a critical option especially in parts of the world without plentiful vaccine supplies or for people who don't want a two-dose shot.

While blood clots are rare, "unfortunately cases of covid-19 are not," Johnson & Johnson's Dr. Penny Heaton said.

Jen Kates, senior vice president of the Kaiser Family Foundation, said there could be a potentially "chilling effect," not only for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but also for the one made by AstraZeneca, in other countries "where most people haven't had their first jab."

Penny Heaton, chief of global research and development at Johnson & Johnson, said the company remains confident in its vaccine, while acknowledging the rare instances of the blood clots.

"The durability of the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine as a primary regimen could make crucial differences in saving lives in the U.S. and around the world," Heaton said, emphasizing the benefits for those who cannot easily return for follow-up shots.

But several experts said that a prime advantage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as one-shot-and-done is no longer as relevant since boosters have become necessary to protect against waning immunity and a mutating virus.

"It's not one dose and you're done; it's one dose and you still need another," one practicing physician said during the public comment.

The U.S. is fortunate in its vaccine availability and Thursday's action shouldn't discourage use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in places around the world where it's needed, said CDC adviser Dr. Matthew Daley of Kaiser Permanente Colorado.

The FDA also warned this week that another dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shouldn't be given to anyone who developed a clot after either a Johnson & Johnson or AstraZeneca shot.

The committee also heard some of the first data on reported side effects of Pfizer vaccinations in younger children. Early last month, the CDC recommended a two-dose series for that age group, and more than 7 million doses have been given so far. But few problems have been reported. Of the 80 reported cases of serious side effects, about 10 involved a form of inflammation that has been seen in male teens and young adults.

Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, makers of monoclonal antibody cocktails used as treatment for many coronavirus patients who have not been vaccinated, announced contrasting data Thursday about the potency of their covid-19 therapies against the omicron variant.

TARGETING OMICRON

Regeneron, which warned earlier this month that its antibody treatment may not be as effective against the new variant, said data confirms it has "diminished potency" against omicron but remains useful against delta.

"While Regeneron's currently authorized REGEN-COV antibodies have diminished potency against Omicron, they are active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.," the company said in a news release.

The antibody treatment is designed to prevent infected people from developing severe illness.

AstraZeneca, however, said that a lab study of Evusheld, the company's coronavirus antibody cocktail, found that the treatment "retained neutralizing activity" against omicron. The study, conducted by independent investigators with the FDA, adds to "the growing body of preclinical evidence demonstrating that Evusheld retains activity against all tested variants of concern to date," according to AstraZeneca.

The company recently received authorization for a monoclonal treatment to prevent covid-19 in people whose immune systems do not respond to vaccines.

Leonard Schleifer, Regeneron's CEO, told CNBC that the company's next-generation drugs being developed were more likely to work against omicron -- and could be available next year.

"We've got new antibodies now that we've tested, and they work against both delta and omicron," he said, describing omicron as "a pretty scary mutation." "We hope to get in the clinic very early next year with those. We're going to work with the FDA."

The contrasting announcements from Regeneron and AstraZeneca come as omicron, which is thought to be much more contagious if potentially less severe than its predecessors, is surging around the world. In the United States, where the overall death toll from the pandemic surpassed 800,000 this week, federal health officials warned there could be a huge wave of infections by January.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, stressed Wednesday that an omicron-specific vaccine is not needed right now, as early data indicates that existing booster shots bolster disease-fighting antibodies.

But there is concern for those who remain unvaccinated and have leaned on Regeneron or other similar cocktails as a coronavirus preventive or treatment if they are infected.

"I am hopeful that maybe this will nudge people who haven't gotten the vaccine to get vaccinated," Rupali J. Limaye, a behavioral and social scientist at Johns Hopkins University who specializes in vaccination issues, told The Washington Post. "At the same time, I'm a little worried about what we're going to see in terms of hospital beds in January."

Regeneron, whose monoclonal antibody cocktail has found conservative support from the likes of former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans, acknowledged last month that its treatment could be less effective against the new variant. A preprint study published last week showed how omicron could evade the cocktails from Regeneron, Eli Lilly and AstraZeneca.

With Regeneron's treatment not being as potent against omicron, there is added pressure, and urgency, on Pfizer and Merck to develop anti-viral pills to help combat the virus's ability to make copies of itself. While the drugs show promise, both might have limitations.

AstraZeneca said the company and third-party investigators are continuing to analyze the antibody cocktail's impact against omicron, with results expected to come "very soon."

Information for this article was contributed by Lena H. Sun, Frances Stead Sellers, Timothy Bella and Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post and by Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press.







