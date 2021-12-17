Champs heading to new classes

Three state champions will be in different classifications in 2022.

Class 5A champ Pulaski Academy and Class 3A winner Harding Academy are elevated one classification for the next four seasons due to the new competitive equity factor, which classified the two schools as "dominant" under the determining points system.

Class 4A champion Joe T. Robinson will also be elevated to Class 5A and will play in the 5A-Central due to an increase in average daily attendance.

Pulaski Academy won its 10th state championship, matching Greenwood with the most in the modern playoff era that began in 1968, with a 51-19 win over White Hall two weeks ago in the Class 5A championship game.

Pulaski Academy and Little Rock Christian, which was also elevated to Class 6A due to the Competitive Equity Fact, will join Greenwood, Van Buren and Siloam Springs in the 6A-West as announced by the Arkansas Activities Association on Tuesday.

Pulaski Academy has played in eight straight championship games in Class 5A. The last time the Bruins did not play for a state title was 2013 when Morrilton beat them, 57-50, in the quarterfinals.

Harding Academy will play in the 4A-2 after being elevated due to the competitive equity factor following three straight championships in Class 3A.

"Obviously, it will bring more challenges," Harding Academy Coach Neil Evans said. "There are more numbers and the competition is better. I think we have a formula to win. Hopefully, we can trust the process that has taken us to this point. It's kind of like a race car driver where you ask them what's the first move, and they answer they'll know when they get into turn one. We're kind of like that; we'll see what it's like, and our staff is good, and we'll adjust and hopefully continue to compete at a high level."

FAYETTEVILLE

Biting Bulldogs

Fayetteville needed one more stirring comeback to complete a storybook ending.

Instead, Bryant held off the Bulldogs in a 42-38 win for the Hornets' fourth straight Class 7A championship.

Fayetteville won its first outright conference title since 1963 and bounced back from two deficits in the playoffs against Cabot and Conway to play for the title.

Against Bryant, Fayetteville also rallied from deficits of 14-0 in the first quarter and 35-23 with 9:35 left in the fourth quarter to take a 38-35 lead with 4:07 left on senior quarterback Bladen Fike's 2-yard touchdown run and his two-point pass to senior receiver Isaiah Sategna.

"When you go back and look at these seniors and the foundation, they brought so much grit and fight and leadership and experience," Fayetteville Coach Casey Dick said. "Those are all adjectives that we use throughout the year. They could have quit at North Little Rock. They could have quit at Owasso. They could have quit against Conway or Cabot when we were down 21."

Fike and Sategna are part of a senior class that had their junior season abruptly ended when Little Rock Central kicked a 29-yard field goal for a 37-35 win in the first round of the playoffs after Fayetteville prematurely took a knee before the clock ran out on fourth down with two seconds left.

Fayetteville opened this season ranked No. 4 in Class 7A according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette but was just 1-2 after nonconference games with losses to Owasso, Okla., and North Little Rock.

The Bulldogs breezed through the 7A-West to win their first outright championship in 58 years.

They then trailed Cabot, 27-6, with 10:09 left in the second half in the second round of the playoffs. Fike completed 16-of-21 passes in the second half for 218 yards and three touchdowns to lead a rally for a 34-27 win.

Against Conway, Fayetteville rallied from a 21-20 deficit to win 29-21 with a 40-yard field goal by Graham Witte with four seconds left and an interception return by Kaiden Turner as time expired.

"They had a lot of fight and grit," Dick said. "That's what this group will be known for."

Fike set a school record with 4,093 passing yards, eclipsing Austin Allen's mark by 10 yards, and tossed 45 touchdown passes by completing 271-of-434 passes. He threw for 432, 455 and 473 in the playoffs to become just the third quarterback in state history to throw for at least 400 yards in three straight playoff games joining Layne Hatcher in 2017 and Stefan Loucks in 2006, both of Pulaski Academy, and the first to do so in the state's largest classification.

Sategna finished with 1,919 receiving yards to set a single-season record for the state's largest classification.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Saints march on

Shiloh Christian was hoping its farewell tour in Class 4A was going to end with two straight state titles.

Instead, the Saints will take their eight overall state championships into Class 5A where they'll join the 5A-West for the next four years.

Shiloh Christian played in the 5A-West in 2012 and 2013 and was a combined 8-6 in the two years in conference play, The Saints earned a playoff berth in 2013 and lost to Wynne, 35-19, in the first round. Shiloh Christian could have played in Class 4A those two years but petitioned the AAA to play up in classification those two seasons.

Shiloh Christian lost to Robinson, 42-14, in the Class 4A championship game last weekend.

It was the first loss for the current junior class to an in-state opponent.

Junior quarterback Eli Wisdom finished the season with 2,989 yards and 36 touchdowns passing along with 1,019 yards and 18 touchdowns rushing. Wisdom is just the third quarterback this season to pass for at least 2,000 yards and rush for at least 1,000. He also performed the feat last year and joins Daniel Stegall of Greenwood, A.J. Whitmore of Nashville and Aaron McPherson of Greenland as quarterbacks to do it two years in a row.

GREENWOOD

Bulldogs persevere

The Greenwood Bulldogs limped into and out of the state championship game.

El Dorado won the Class 6A championship with a 27-17 win over Greenwood.

Greenwood played the second half of the championship game with backup quarterback Slade Dean after Hunter Houston received a game-ending injury in the second quarter when his head hit the turf after being hit on a pass.

The Bulldogs also played most of the second half without receiver L.J. Robins, who still led the team in receiving in the championship game with nine catches for 117 yards and a 47-yard touchdown grab.

"Those were two huge losses," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "Those are excuses. We have to have the next guy ready to play. It's a huge disappointment. We expect to win championships, and we were good enough to win a championship. We didn't get it done."

The Bulldogs were already without the top three running backs of Javon Williamson, Dylan Tucker and Jake Glover.

"All of our kids competed," Young said. "The seniors and the rest of those kids are champions. It's a special group. They had an impact on our program and our community. That's why we're going to miss them."

Greenwood was still within, 20-17, on Dean's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:25 left in the game.

"Our defense played outstanding," Young said. "Our defense played well enough for us to win." Houston finished the season with 3,098 yards and 27 touchdowns passing, marking the 18th straight season for a Greenwood quarterback to throw for at least 2,000 yards in a season.

8-MAN

Championship a success

The first official 8-man state championship game was a rousing success.

Strong-Huttig outlasted Mountain Pine, 66-60, in double overtime to win the inaugural event, sanctioned for the first time by the Arkansas Activities Association after three years as a club sport.

"As far as propaganda, the media, and advertising for 8-man, this was a helluva game for everybody to recognize that 8-man is real football," Strong-Huttig Coach Sirl Wright said. "A lot of people don't think that 8-man is real football, but it was a grind all the way to the end. It went to double overtime, and it was an outstanding game."

Decatur Superintendent Jeff Gravette started the push for the revival of 8-man football in 2018 by sending a short survey to 70 of the smaller schools in the state to weigh the interest in possibly creating an 8-man division. That season, the AAA supported it as a club sport.

"I'm excited to explore the opportunity for 8-man football in Arkansas," Steve Roberts, AAA associate executive director, said at the time.

This season, the first official champion was crowned in a game that was the closest and most exciting of the seven championship games as well as the longest at three hours, 15 minutes.

Strong-Huttig also finished as the state's only undefeated team at 15-0. The last time none of the teams in the state finished undefeated was 1982.

EXTRA POINTS

Fayetteville's defense held Bryant to zero third-down conversions in 11 attempts. ... Of Fayetteville's five turnovers, one was returned for a touchdown, one was an interception in the end zone, another was an interception at Bryant's 5, and another a fumble at Bryant's 3. ... Fayetteville had 558 yards of offense against Bryant, including 22 plays of 10 or more yards that accounted for 525 yards. ... Bryant had the rarity of scoring a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, a special teams touchdown, and a defensive touchdown. ... El Dorado set a championship game record for allowing negative 44 yards rushing to Greenwood, which included eight sacks for 64 yards in losses. ... El Dorado and Greenwood combined for nine turnovers. ... All four championship games the first weekend featured a team with a Bulldogs mascot, and they went a combined 1-3. ... Robinson held Shiloh Christian to 70 rushing yards and five rushing first downs. ... Robinson had an impressive playoff run, winning all five games via the Arkansas Activities Association's Sportsmanship Rule with four of them invoked in the third quarter. ... Pulaski Academy and Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Joe Himon rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns in the championship game as he finished his career with 5,038 yards and 70 touchdowns in his career rushing along with 2,714 yards and 26 touchdowns in his career receiving for 96 career offensive touchdowns.