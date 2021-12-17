COLUMNIST: A demeaning teacher scramble for cash is only a symbol of what's wrong

"The first-ever Dash for Cash event pitted 10 Sioux Falls area teachers against each other to grab as many single dollar bills as possible in less than five minutes. The money, meant to go toward either their classroom or school, was donated by CU Mortgage Direct."

-- Sioux Falls, S.D., Argus-Leader

It wasn't a joke. It wasn't a parody, or a satire, or performance art.

It was an honest-to-God scramble for cash, foisted on teachers in South Dakota, where salaries are among the lowest in the nation. They average less than $50,000 a year.

The money grab was the entertainment between periods for Saturday's Sioux Falls Stampede hockey game.

In a video that (inevitably) went viral on Twitter, public school teachers in jeans, T-shirts and helmets knelt on a shag rug tossed onto the ice and scooped up $1 bills that had been dumped onto the rug. Five grand was on the line. The teachers stuffed the money down their shirts as fast as they could.

The teachers in the ice-cold hockey arena were not in it for themselves; they were scrambling for entirely altruistic reasons. They want better for the kids in their classrooms.

"This just feels demeaning," tweeted Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. "No doubt people probably intended it to be fun, but from the outside it feels terrible."

The hockey team and the mortgage company later apologized.

I certainly don't blame the South Dakota teachers who participated. They were hoping to get enough money, they told The Argus-Leader, to purchase flexible seating, such as standing desks, or computer and sports equipment.

The stunt was in terrible taste, for sure, but it also encapsulated in one sickening moment much of what is awry with how we fund (or don't fund) public education, and the regard in which we hold teachers in this country, most of whom are women.

Even the federal government has formalized the practice of teachers' reaching into their own pockets to help students. The IRS allows qualified teachers to deduct up to $250 in classroom supplies each year, but as many teachers have noted, that amount is a pittance compared with how much they actually spend.

Last year, The Washington Post surveyed American teachers to get a sense of how much of their personal funds are spent on supplies. The paper heard back not just from public school teachers but teachers in private, parochial and charter schools.

"The portrait that emerges is devastating--and reveals that the problem has existed, without remedy, for decades," wrote education reporter Valerie Strauss. "It has gotten worse over time."

Well, you might say, no one is forcing teachers to do so.

That's just the point, isn't it?

Most teachers do what they can--and must--to make sure their kids have what they need to succeed.

This practice has become education as usual. What a shame we've come to accept it.