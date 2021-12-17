Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas hit 2-month high Thursday; 805 new cases added to tally





The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas jumped to a new two-month high Thursday even as the state posted a smaller increase in cases than the one a day earlier and a week ago.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 12, to 8,913.

"New cases, active cases, and ventilator usage have all declined since this day last week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"We continue to monitor the increasing hospitalizations, especially as we get closer to Christmas. Take the steps to protect yourself this holiday season."

After falling by one a day earlier, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals rose by 12, to 529, its highest level since Oct. 13.

After a spike of more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday, however, the case count rose Thursday by 805, which was smaller by 113 than the daily increase a week earlier.

The average daily rise over a rolling seven-day period fell to 707, down from 723 a day as of Wednesday but still up from a recent low of 699 as of Tuesday.

Except for Wednesday, the average has fallen every day since hitting a recent high of 838 a day the week ending Dec. 6.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 44, to 7,434, still up from a recent low of 7,323 that the number reached Tuesday but down from a two-month high of 8,485 as of Saturday.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell Thursday for the fourth day in a row, going from 99 as of Wednesday to 92.

For the third straight day, the number who were in intensive care remained at 200.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by four, to 44, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 continued to make up about 18% of all the state's intensive care unit patients.

SCHOOL CASES

Citing a rising number of cases and exposures, Flippin Elementary School Principal Tracie Luttrell asked in a Facebook post Wednesday for "those that can" to keep their children home on Thursday and today, ahead of the holiday break that starts next week.

Flippin School District Superintendent Kelvin Hudson said the school, which has about 320 students, started on Monday with about 16 active cases.

By Wednesday, the number had doubled, he said.

"We just felt like, since the cases have increased like they did, that we needed to make sure we kept parents informed and give them that option and allow us to put some distance between kids," Hudson said.

He said parents had the choice of keeping their children at home and attending classes virtually or continuing to send them to in-person classes.

"It's a burden on parents every time we close our building for a snow day or even a break, as far as that goes, because the parents are working, and especially the elementary school children, they can't stay home by themselves," Hudson said.

Under a "test-to-stay" protocol, students at the school who are identified as a "close contact" of an infected person have the option of continuing to attend classes as long as they don't have symptoms, and they wear a mask and take a rapid covid-19 test every day.

At schools, a close contact is defined as someone who was within three feet of an infected person for a total of 15 minutes within a 24-hour period.

More than 30 students at the school identified as close contacts were being tested daily as of Wednesday and an additional 128 were in traditional quarantine at home, Hudson said.

He noted that Marion County, on Arkansas' northern border, has recently had one of the state's highest numbers of active cases per capita, although he said the cases have recently been declining.

"We're a small community, so our students are not only together here, but a lot of their parents work together in neighboring businesses," Hudson said.

"We have two or three churches in town that the students attend, so they're mixing in other places than just school. We're seeing some spread at school, and we're seeing some spread from the community, just based on what we're looking at here."

Aside from when someone is identified as a close contact, the district doesn't have a requirement for students and employees to wear masks, he said.

As of late October, a total of 53 school districts were using the test-to-stay protocol, which the state this school year introduced as an alternative to traditional quarantines.

An updated number of districts using the protocol wasn't available from the Health Department on Thursday.

OTHER SCHOOLS

Across all the state's public schools, the number of active cases among students and employees rose by 31, to 1,261, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports released twice a week.

The number as of Thursday was still down by more than 100 compared with a week earlier, however.

Of the state's 261 school districts and charter school systems, the number with at least five active cases rose by four, to 73, from Monday to Thursday.

The Springdale School District, the state's largest, had the most active cases, 66, on Thursday, followed by the Bentonville School District with 50, the Cabot School District with 47 and the Fort Smith School District with 45.

The Flippin district, with a total of 844 students, was listed as having the next highest total, 36, which was up from 21 as of Monday.

In a weekly report, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said 33 public school districts had 50 or more new cases per 10,000 residents within their boundaries over a recent 14-day span, up from 28 districts and charter school systems a week earlier.

For the second week in a row, however, no district had 100 or more new cases per 10,000 residents.

The cases used to calculate the rates for each district include those among residents living within the district, excluding incarcerated people, and residents of nursing homes and human development centers.

HIGHER EDUCATION

At colleges and universities, the number of active cases among students and employees fell by 29, to 78, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, continued to have the highest total, 23, followed by John Brown University in Siloam Springs with 11.

No other higher education institutions were listed as having five more active cases as of Thursday.

Private elementary and secondary schools had a total of 37 active cases among students and employees as of Thursday, up from 35 on Monday.

No private schools were listed as having five or more active cases on either day.

HOSPITAL WORRIES

Pointing to the increase in hospitalized patients, Health Department Chief Medical Officer Jennifer Dillaha said the virus' spread in the state appears to be "getting worse" even as new cases have generally declined over the past 10 days.

"I think we're at a place where we're likely not getting all of the cases reported to us," Dillaha said.

"Many people have mild enough illness that they're not seeking medical care or getting tested, so actually case counts are less reliable than they used to be."

The Health Department encourages people to report the results of covid-19 tests performed with home test kits so that it can perform contact tracing and add the case to its records, but some positive results are likely not reported.

While the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals on Thursday was still less than half the level it reached last winter or during the surge fueled by the delta variant this summer, Dillaha said she's worried hospitals will be stressed this winter by a combination of the delta variant, the fast-spreading omicron variant and the flu.

"I think we're back to the point where we need to take steps to what we used to call flatten the curve," Dillaha said.

"I'm very focused on encouraging people to do their part to get through the winter without overwhelming the hospital system."

That includes getting vaccinated against covid-19 and the flu, getting a covid-19 booster at the appropriate time, wearing a mask in public places and practicing social distancing.

"People need to be very thoughtful about their holiday plans," she said.

At gatherings that include people who haven't been vaccinated, she said, people should wear masks and make sure the space is well-ventilated.

Although omicron hadn't been identified in Arkansas as of Thursday, health officials "feel really confident that it's here" based on its spread in other states, Dillaha said.

Meanwhile, after an unusually mild season last year, she said the state is "on track for having a real flu season this year," with the peak likely occurring in January or February.

In its most recent flu report, dated Tuesday, the Health Department said the level of flu activity in the state, based on visits to doctor's offices by people with flu-like symptoms, remained "low," but slightly above average for this time of year compared with other recent flu seasons.

From October through last week, the state had had one death and 26 hospitalizations from the flu, including four people who were hospitalized last week.

CASES BY COUNTY

Pulaski County had the most new cases on Thursday, 80, followed by Washington County with 66 and Craighead County with 58.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 541,315.

Dillaha said six of the deaths reported Thursday happened in September, and the rest occurred within the past month.

She said 7.6% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Wednesday, up slightly from the 7.5% that was initially reported for the week ending Tuesday but still down from a recent high of 8.9% on the seven days ending Dec. 2 and Dec. 3.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Thursday by 55, to 29,026.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by six, to 3,065.

VACCINATIONS DOWN

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 11,412, the seventh daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 42% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,538, which was smaller by more than 1,200 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 9,989, the first time it had been below 10,000 since the week ending Dec. 3.

The average for first doses fell to 2,821.

Both have steadily fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day the week ending Dec. 9.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 61.8% of Arkansans had received at least one vaccine dose as of Thursday, up from 61.7% a day earlier.

The percentage who were fully vaccinated rose from 50.4% as of Wednesday to 50.5%.

Of those who were fully vaccinated, 26.6% had received a booster dose as of Thursday, up from 26.2% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose and 45th, ahead of Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho, in the percentage who were fully vaccinated.

Nationally, 72.4% of people had received at least one dose, and 61.2% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 28.1% had received a booster dose.











