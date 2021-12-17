Marriage Licenses

Lawrence Lamb, 38, and Melanie Perkins, 37, both of Little Rock.

Mylan To, 33, and Thuy Nguyen, 29, both of Little Rock.

Michael Oates, 32, and Candy Stromberg, 31, both of Maumelle.

Alan Harris, 27, and Jazmine Caster, 23, both of Conway.

Dalton Scott, 29, and Amanda Wiles, 31, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Seuzeneau, 25, and Nicole Banister, 27, both of Gulf Breeze, Fla.

Jennifer Holland, 31, and John Gibson, 32, both of Little Rock.

Mechelle Rudd, 35, and Jason Shirley, 45, both of North Little Rock.

Kyle Miller, 38, and Janelle Toombs, 58, both of Little Rock.

Panagiotis Mastorakos, 33, and Rebekah Langston, 30, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-4224. Peggy Sbait v. Ibraham Sbait.

21-4225. Chad Rye v. Bayley Rye.

21-4229. Kenzie McDaniel v. Sheena McDaniel.

21-4231. Doug Hungerford v. Rebekah Hungerford.

21-4243. Sandra Meza Urbina v. Osvaldo Bravo Gonzalez.

21-4232. Jennifer Mack v. Braylen Mack.

21-4233. Amy Bison v. Davion Holley.

21-4237. Antwan Williams v. Jacoby Johnson.

21-4221. Oluwatosin Ogunsusi v. Nicklous Williams.

GRANTED

21-1072. Candyce Stewart v. Marcus Walker.

21-1851. Valerie Beavers v. Aaron Tator.

21-2253. Christian Vazquez v. Veronica Perez.

21-3324. Brittney Moore v. Kyran Moore.

21-3395. Holly Barrett v. Jarod Toney.

21-3442. Lindsey Jumper v. Ron Jumper.

21-3714. Olamide Farouk Olasupo v. Cassandra Gray.

21-3898. Onika Phillips v. Marcus Phillips.