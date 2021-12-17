Entergy customers affected by outage

Power outages Thursday impacted more than 900 Entergy Arkansas customers in Jefferson County at two different times of the day, according to the utility's interactive map.

The map highlighted most of the outages first reported at 8:12 a.m. in neighborhoods close to Lake Saracen including the Townsend Park area of Pine Bluff. Another update at 4:41 p.m. showed the number of outages across Arkansas at 1,804, which had more than quadrupled from 431 just 33 minutes earlier. Neighborhoods without power at the time were highlighted in Redfield in Jefferson County, Hensley in Pulaski County, and Grady and Gould in Lincoln County.

Lincoln County customers had their power restored by 4:47 p.m.

The cause was still under investigation as of 5 p.m. Thursday, but Pine Bluff did experience gusts of up to 25 mph with unseasonably warm temperatures reaching 73 degrees, according to data from the National Weather Service. Lightning could be seen in the area before 5 p.m.

As power was restored in northern Pine Bluff just before 12:30 p.m., there were still 221 customers in the dark in Jefferson County. By 4:08 p.m., that number dwindled to 5, although 426 other customers throughout the state remained without power for reasons unknown.

Power was not lost in nearby schools, Pine Bluff School District Superintendent Barbara Warren said.