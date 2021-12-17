Fayetteville School Board examines facility master plan, potential pay increase

Tune in

Fayetteville School Board meetings are live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrvo4fc7vCuce7FWUyX9GLg .

Meetings are held at 5 p.m. on the fourth Thursday monthly at Adams Leadership Center at 1000 W. Bulldog Blvd.

Source: Fayetteville School District

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School Board on Thursday received an update on the district's six-year facility master plan.

Steve Flickinger, Physical Plant and School Services director, shared the plan at the board's monthly meeting.

The master plan is a comprehensive plan school districts are required by law to complete and keep updated, Flickinger said. The plan is the foundation of the district's facilities program.

School districts are required to submit a master plan to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation by Feb. 1 of every even-numbered year and a preliminary master plan by Feb. 1 of every odd-numbered year, Flickinger said.

The district's plan includes enrollment projections, plans and timetables to correct school deficiencies, the status of corrections and how the district plans to deal with growth, custodial and maintenance programs and building systems replacement, according to the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation website.

"No project can be approved for funding without being included in the plan," Flickinger said.

District enrollment is anticipated to grow by more than 28% in the next 10 years, according to a demographics report by Templeton Demographics of Southlake, Texas. Current enrollment in the district is about 10,200 and is anticipated to grow to 13,230 by 2031.

The growth data was used to help determine the construction of a new $33 million middle school on the east side of Rupple Road, near Catalpa Drive and to accommodate the current high school population for the developing Fayetteville High School athletic and academic facility detailed in the master plan, said Megan Duncan, associate superintendent.

Additional projects included in the plan include lighting upgrades and heating, ventilation and air conditioning replacement at multiple schools, renovations at Ramay and Woodland junior high schools and Leverett and Washington elementary schools, classroom additions at Happy Hollow Elementary School, an office addition at Root Elementary School, district-wide intercom replacements and a pending transportation facility fuel tank replacement, according to supporting documents.

"It's exciting," said Nika Waitsman, School Board president. "We've talked about all this work for so long."

Funding for much of the work detailed in the plan stems from the restructuring of bonds approved in February 2020, Duncan said.

The board will vote on the master plan in January, Flickinger said.

In other news, the School Board will also vote in January on a potential salary increase for certified and classified personnel for the district's 2022-2023 salary schedule.

The proposed change includes a 5% increase for all certified staff, with the addition of step 18 to all certified bachelor's degree lanes, and a $1.50 hourly increase for all classified staff, said Glenda Sullins, finance and business services director.

"We are very happy these increases are a possibility for all staff members," Waitsman said. "The purpose of the raises is twofold: to reward our outstanding staff members for the extraordinary work they do and to also remain competitive with our neighboring districts in recruiting and retaining staff."

If approved, the salary increases will go into effect July 1, according to supporting documents.