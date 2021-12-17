Fired CEO repays McDonald's $105M

McDonald's said former chief executive Steve Easterbrook has paid back $105 million in cash and stock stemming from his 2019 ouster, resolving a lawsuit in which the fast-food giant had accused him of covering up inappropriate relationships with subordinates.

McDonald's had sued Easterbrook over his "misconduct, lies and efforts to impede investigation into his actions," the company said in a statement. The clawback -- one of the biggest in corporate America -- matches the severance and compensation package Easterbrook "would have forfeited had he been truthful at the time of his termination," company Chairman Enrique Hernandez Jr. said Thursday in a memo to employees.

The announcement was accompanied with a statement from Easterbrook, who acknowledged he had "failed at times" to uphold the company's values and fulfill some of his responsibilities as a leader. "I apologize to my former co-workers, the board and the company's franchisees and suppliers for doing so."

Easterbrook made his exit in November 2019, after admitting to a "nonphysical, consensual" relationship with an employee involving texts and video calls, in violation of corporate policy. At the time, Easterbrook said he had not engaged in any other relationships with subordinates.













[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1217easterbrook/]





But an anonymous tip in July 2020 prompted an investigation that ultimately concluded that Easterbrook had "physical sexual relationships" with three employees in the year leading up to his termination, according to the lawsuit McDonald's filed in August 2020.