Editor's note: To get readers in the holiday mood, we're featuring Christmas letters from years past. This letter was originally published Christmas Day 2016.

Santa box journey

We have had a tradition in our family for 35 years. We have a Santa box that is passed from one family member to another every Christmas. We never know who will be the recipient, and the box always holds a small treasure. To receive it is an honor to be treasured until the next year when it again goes on its journey to another person.

SALLY GOSS

Little Rock