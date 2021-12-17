Friendly rivals

FAYETTEVILLE -- Speedy Claxton is an Eric Musselman fan, but he won't be rooting for the University of Arkansas coach Saturday night when the No. 24 Razorbacks play Hofstra at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Claxton, who played for Musselman in the NBA during the 2003-04 season with the Golden State Warriors, is now in his first season as Hofstra's coach.

"It's always good to see Muss," Claxton said. "And I always want his team to win -- except Saturday night."

Claxton, who also starred at Hofstra as a 5-11 point guard, was the No. 20 overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

After missing his rookie season because of a knee injury, Claxton played one season each with the 76ers and San Antonio Spurs, then signed as a free agent with Golden State, where Musselman was going into his second season as coach.

Claxton averaged 10.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 26.6 minutes in 60 games for Musselman's Warriors. He missed 22 games because of a fractured bone in his right hand.

"It was an amazing time for me being with Muss," Claxton said. "That was probably my best season.

"I loved playing for Muss. He's a player's coach. He let me come in and just play my game."

Claxton averaged 5.8 points and 2.5 assists for the Spurs the season before he played for Musselman.

"I would say Muss just showed he had confidence in me," Claxton said. "Once you feel like your coach has confidence in you, that gives you more confidence in yourself.

"It truly allows you to be yourself and to produce at a high clip. Muss had me thinking that nobody could stay in front of me."

This week on Twitter, Claxton has posted photos of himself and Musselman from their time together at Golden State.

"I loved coaching Speedy," Musselman said. "One of the things we talked about with the Golden State staff, with all of our guys was, 'How do you help them have career years?'

"Certainly Speedy played a lot of minutes and played with a lot of freedom, but he earned all that. Really smart player. Played at the pace that we wanted to play at.

"He was just a guy that everyone on the staff liked to be around. He had a positive attitude every day that he came into the gym."

In Musselman's first season at Golden State in 2002-03, he was runner-up to San Antonio's Gregg Popovich for NBA coach of the year after leading the Warriors to a 38-44 record -- an improvement of 17 victories from the previous season and their best record since 1993-94.

When the Warriors went 37-45 the next season, Musselman was fired by new General Manager Chris Mullen, who had been a star player for Golden State.

An Associated Press story at the time noted the Warriors won just one fewer game than the season before despite having several key players miss numerous games because of injuries, including Claxton, Troy Murphy, Nick Van Exel, Adonal Foyle and Erick Dampier.

"I thought Muss was done wrong getting fired, because he did a really good job while he was with Golden State," Claxton said. "He's a relentless worker and we were always well prepared for the games."

Musselman said he's not surprised Claxton became a coach. He was an assistant coach at Hofstra the previous seven seasons before taking over as head coach and has led the Pride to a 6-5 start.

"With point guards, those are usually guys that think the game as players and see the four pieces to the puzzle on the floor with them," said Musselman, a backup point guard at the University of San Diego. "So I'm not surprised at all that Speedy's a head coach.

"Not surprised that his team plays with great spacing. They run a lot of NBA sets. No surprise there. They play with good pace and shoot a ton of threes. And he gives his guys a lot of freedom."

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams said the Razorbacks are aware of the connection between Claxton and Musselman.

"We've talked about it here and I've seen it all on Twitter that he played for Coach Muss," Williams said. "I know [Saturday night's game] is something Coach Muss wants to win, and I know we've got to go hard for him."

Musselman received two technical fouls, drawing an automatic ejection, in Arkansas' 88-66 loss to Oklahoma in Tulsa last Saturday.

"I saw that Muss got kicked out of the game, and that doesn't surprise me," Claxton said. "That's his personality. If he feels like his team is getting robbed, he's going to speak up -- and he should.

"He's definitely a fiery guy. He's always been like that. I think that's the only way he knows how to coach. He's the ultimate competitor."

Musselman is in his third season at Arkansas and his 10th season overall as a college coach, including stints as an assistant at Arizona State and LSU before becoming the head coach at Nevada.

Before breaking into college coaching, Musselman coached on the pro level for 23 seasons in the NBA and minor leagues. He also was an NBA head coach with the Sacramento Kings and an assistant coach for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Last season, Musselman led Arkansas to its first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance since 1995. He led Nevada to the Sweet 16 in 2018.

Musselman's overall college record is 164-54, including 54-20 with the Razorbacks.

"I think Muss is right where he should be at Arkansas," Claxton said. "I think he's better-suited to be a college coach rather than an NBA coach.

"Muss is a controlling coach, and in college you have way more control over the players than you would at the pro level."





Up next

Hofstra at No. 24 Arkansas

WHEN 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock

RECORDS Hofstra 6-5, Arkansas 9-1

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-0

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

TV None

INTERNET None



