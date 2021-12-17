FS Northside awakens in time to take victory

SILOAM SPRINGS -- After spending the first three quarters in hibernation, Fort Smith Northside's Lady Bears woke up in the fourth quarter.

Northside forced four straight Siloam Springs turnovers to open the fourth quarter and went on an 11-0 run to turn a 22-21 deficit into a 10-point lead before finishing off a 38-28 victory at the Panther Activity Center.

"First of all, give Siloam Springs credit," Northside Coach Rickey Smith said. "They're very, very well-coached. They execute their offense. They know where they're supposed to shoot, when they're supposed to shoot it and they're tough to defend.

"We came off a big tournament win this weekend. Their defense bothered us. They're long. They're big and they really gave us some problems. We were a little flat offensively, but I'm really proud of our defense. I think we held them to [four] points all the way to that last 30 seconds when they hit two threes."

Siloam Springs (7-2) led 10-8 after the first quarter and 18-16 at halftime before taking a 22-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

After Siloam Springs' first turnover of the fourth, Zoey Bershers made a deep three-pointer on the wing for a 24-22 lead.

Karys Washington had a steal and score, and Bershers hit another three-pointer for a 29-22 lead. Northside's Erianna Gooden and Yonni Releford combined to hit three free throws for a 32-22 lead.

Siloam Springs went scoreless from the 4:11 mark in the third quarter to the 1:08 mark of the fourth when Reina Tiefel's three-pointer from the corner cut the Northside lead to 32-25.

Northside (10-0) outscored Siloam Springs 22-10 in the second half

"Credit them, first of all," Siloam Springs Coach Tim Rippy said. "Their defense was tremendous in the second half. They were physical, and we need to see that. That's why we scheduled the ballgame. We knew it was going to be a challenge."

Gooden hit 8 of 11 free throws to finish with 11 points to lead Northside, while Bershers had 10.

Tiefel led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Mimo Jacklik had eight.