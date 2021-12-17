FYI: Christmas performances continue

Today

Holiday Harp -- With Beth Stockdell, 2-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Junli Song, 3-6 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"A Christmas Carol" -- 7 p.m., TheatreSquared at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Monster in the Closet" -- Presented by Arts on Main, 7 p.m., King Opera House, Van Buren. $10 adults. 474-7767.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 7 p.m., 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $15. triketheatre.org.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25-$35. nwaballettheatre.org.

"The Heart of Christmas" -- Songs and Stories of the Season with Rob Sutton, 7:30 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $41-$54. 777-7477, theatre2.org.

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" -- 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $15-$35. arkansaspublictheatre.org or 631-8988.

"Mean Girls" -- 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $41-$125. 443-5600.

Saturday

Make & Take -- Blessing Bags for those in need, 10 a.m.-noon, Children's Craft Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

CBM To You Mobile Art Lab -- With Ziba Rajabi & Markeith Woods, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., plus a drum circle with Papa Rap, storytelling and music at 1 p.m. with the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Music Moves, Jones Center in Springdale. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Creative Visions Workshop -- Learn to play the Native American flute with Gaby Nagel, 2 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. Register at monah.us.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

