Gospel singer to host kids concert

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:32 a.m.
Youth concert to be held at Pine Bluff Saturday. (Special to The Commercial)

Local gospel recording artist Dedric Jones will host the Psalms for the Little Ones Music Project Volume 1 debut concert at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Trinity Church of God in Christ at 800 S. Catalpa St.

Area youths will present the concert, and all parents and young people are invited to participate, Jones said in a news release.

"Psalms for the Little Ones, Volume 1, is a great collection of Bible verses, Bible lessons, songs, and activities such as coloring pages, crossword puzzles, dot-to-dot puzzles, word search puzzles, crafts, physical activities, music videos and much more," Jones said.

"This collection is an amazing activity that every child should experience between the ages of 3-12." This volume can also be used for children's church, Vacation Bible School, Christian day care centers and classrooms.

