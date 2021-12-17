Gunfire, safety in PB focus of groups' talks

The United Citizens of Pine Bluff, an anti-crime advocacy group, met with the business community of Pine Bluff on Wednesday to address gun violence and the perception that Pine Bluff is unsafe.

Representatives including from Entergy, Relyance Bank, a medical clinic and rental property owners gathered at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Incubator on Main Street. Also in attendance were council member Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin.

Anti-crime group member Kerri Williams said when it comes to economic development, citizens stated in a survey conducted by the group that they wanted to see an increase in job availability as well as more restaurants, shopping centers and hotels.

Other citizen requests included apprentice programs for youths, small-business training, career training, resume preparation and career assessments.

Michael McCray, tri-chair of the United Citizens of Pine Bluff encouraged community advancement despite the crime in Pine Bluff.

"There are other communities that have high crime rates that are magnets for tourism and entertainment," said McCray, mentioning New Orleans, Hot Springs and Little Rock. "Now is not a time to stick our head in the sand. It's a time for us to pull together."

Tri-chair member state Rep. Vivian Flowers added that the focus needed to be on reality, engagement and community.

"We have to deal with the perception," Flowers said.

As a resident of Pine Bluff, Flowers said her home had been broken into twice and her father's vehicle was stolen from right in front of his house. Just last week, while attending a blues concert in the same area of downtown Main Street featuring Bobby Rush, Flowers recalled that evening, saying she felt fabulous and in fear.

"My aunt and I left on a natural high, and right there we walked in the middle of the street to get to my car and we heard gunshots that felt like less than a block away," she said. "We were running and scattering and hid behind a car."

Flowers said telling the truth about what's happening will give people a better understanding.

"We have to come together and be responsible for our young people, for our community, for what's happening," Flowers said. "We have to have those conversations."

Gun violence has affected businesses. Some shared their own experiences.

A representative from a medical clinic said people have experienced car break-ins in the middle of the night. Flowers said she spoke with a business owner recently whose business was shot up.

"She had to put up bulletproof windows in her business because a year and a half ago she got caught in the crossfire of some retaliatory activity. Thank God, when the bullets were flying, people were not at work," Flowers said. "She was born and raised in Pine Bluff, wants to move, but can't. She would like to, but she's invested."

The representative from the medical clinic questioned the Pine Bluff Police Department's response to crime, wondering if there was more police could do. Speaking about a car break-in incident, she said the next day a police officer said they found a missing wallet with a pile of other stolen items. The woman questioned why fingerprints weren't taken on those items.

She said surveillance from the clinic identified the suspect, and she asked where the surveillance from the city is at night when people are sleeping and young people are out walking from place to place stealing.

Another business owner said that when police are called for shootings near her they don't fingerprint, and they don't follow up on the investigation.

Franklin admitted that the Police Department doesn't have up-to-date technology.

He said shootings are happening, but since the initiation of Blue Rain, a saturation patrol initiative that started in August, it has led to multiple arrests and the recovery of guns.

"Your police department over the past four or five years have let this town go to hell," said Franklin, who said Mayor Shirley Washington approved overtime for Operation Blue Rain. "Those people who have been working overtime have reduced crime."

Franklin presented crime statistics from the past six months pointing out that, for two of those months, there was only one homicide. The month of October had the most homicides with five.

"Homecoming was one of our roughest weekends," Franklin said.

Franklin said in some situations, the victim will know who shot them but won't tell. He also admitted that some police officers hired before his tenure with the department don't need to be there.

To help change the perception of the Pine Bluff Police Department, Franklin said he is implementing six pillars to improve policing.

Those pillars are building trust and legitimacy; policy and oversight; technology and social media; community and crime reduction; training and education; and officer wellness and safety.

He also said the Police Department is engaging more, most recently through the Youth Empowering Servants program. The program allowed a meet-and-greet session and talent showcase at the Pine Bluff Public Library.

A business owner who said she is 72 years old and from Pine Bluff stated that she has witnessed so many initiatives start, receive support, then slowly die, but she feels different this time around.

"I am extremely excited about the Pine Bluff Crime Commission, GRIP, and Blue Rain," she said. "We have people now at this point and in my opinion, I have not seen this many people in a while wanting to do something."