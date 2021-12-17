Hot Springs pedestrian fatally struck, police say

A Hot Springs man was fatally struck Thursday evening while attempting to cross U.S 70-B in Hot Springs, police said.

A 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling eastbound on US 70-B around 5:47 p.m. at the time of the incident, according to a preliminary crash report from Hot Springs police.

Claude W. Clauson III, 60, was westbound attempting to cross Airport Road, when he was struck by the truck, police said.

He was transported to CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, where he later died, police said.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as cloudy and dry.

At least 616 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.