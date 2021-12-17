Hutchinson gives $10,000 in disaster aid to tornado-hit Trumann, says paying more endangers federal aid approval





TRUMANN -- The state is giving $10,000 to aid relief efforts in Trumann, where tornadoes damaged about 200 homes last week, while the city awaits an assessment from federal officials, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced while visiting with local leaders there Thursday.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived in Arkansas on Wednesday to assess the damage from the tornadoes, which hit the area late last week before moving across the Missouri boot heel and into Kentucky.

More than 300 buildings in northeast Arkansas were affected, and 61 were destroyed, with the towns of Trumann, Monette and Leachville bearing the brunt of the damage. At least two Arkansans were killed.

On Thursday evening, the National Weather Service in Memphis announced that a tornado that moved from Craighead County to western Tennessee, hitting Leachville, was preliminarily ruled an EF-4. The agency also announced that there were two EF-0 tornadoes that went through Poinsett County, and one EF-2 tornado that went through Trumann. The Enhanced Fujita, or EF, Scale, is based on wind speed and related damage, and ranges from 65 mph to more than 200 mph. Its highest rating is EF-5.

Hutchinson said he expects FEMA's assessment to be complete by the end of the week, and that he was hopeful Arkansas would meet the federal damage threshold, so the state can start preparing its request for a federal disaster declaration. The governor said total uninsured losses from the tornadoes would need to be $5 million for the state to be declared a federal disaster area.

Hutchinson said he had not before Thursday dipped into the state's disaster relief fund because he is waiting to see what Arkansas will get from the federal government, but he decided to deliver money to Trumann because the city "had immediate needs."

"Our state assistance is waiting to see if we can meet the federal threshold, because if we start delivering state assistance now, it takes away from that threshold," he said. "It's a little bit frustrating to me because I want to get state assistance out but if we get state assistance out then actually we'll reduce our chances of recovery federally, and the federal reimbursement payments to homeowners is much larger."

Hutchinson said the city will pay a full-time staffer to coordinate volunteer efforts. He said the city is also trying to locate temporary facilities to allow its Fire Department to get back in operation.













The governor praised Trumann's "spirit of volunteerism."

"I'm very impressed, and I toured some of the damaged areas, and you can see that they've made great progress in debris removal, in clearing the streets, and so it's nice to be able to thank the volunteers and applaud all the volunteer effort here and the spirit of community," he said.

The Trumann Sports Complex has become the center of the city's relief efforts over the past week, serving as a hub for donations and distribution. On Thursday, boxes of bottled water, pallets of canned food, and paper and hygiene products filled the gymnasium. Racks of donated clothing, sorted by age range, filled the stage, and in front were boxes of socks and diapers.

Terah Redman, who has been coordinating the efforts, said she's had to tell local individuals that no more donations are needed, because of the amount of aid that has poured in from in and out of state.

"We don't have space for them right now, you see how big it is, and we have two overflow [areas]," she said.

But she said it would take years for individuals to recover from what they lost in the storm.

"That area that was affected, a lot of renters, a lot of poor houses, a lot of underprivileged people that are working week to week to pay bills ... so if they're out a week of work, that could throw them into a spiral for a whole year," Redman said.

State Sen. David Wallace, R-Leachville, said Trumann was likely the hardest-hit community and the tornadoes affected primarily low-income areas in that city.

"Leachville and Monette got most of the headlines the first day or two but Trumann, in my opinion, suffered the greatest loss," he said.

Wallace added that there may be fatalities in the state other than the two that have been reported.

State Rep. Johnny Rye, R-Trumann, said the state aid the governor announced Thursday would help but he was still concerned about retired people on fixed incomes who "lost everything in their ice boxes and freezers." Rye said he had expressed that concern to the governor that morning and had called to see about Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits.

"We need to get help for those people," he said.

Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen said Hutchinson's remarks Thursday and having state and federal emergency management officials in town made her hopeful that Arkansas will qualify for federal aid.

"I know we've had a lot more damage than I think people initially realized," she said. "I know they've been on the ground, they see the need and whether it's federal, whether it's state, whatever it is, we're going to do everything we can to help the people who need the help. That's first. That's number one."

Lewallen said she had heard some estimates that 1,000 people had their homes damaged by the storm.

"It's unknown," she said. "It's so early, we need to move through that as far as needs so that we can decide what we're going to do next, and since it's private property there's going to be a lot of personal decisions as well as city decisions."

She said she is encouraging people to fill out claims to submit to FEMA and will set up a station at the sports complex where people can do so if Arkansas gets the federal designation.





Gov. Asa Hutchinson thanks young volunteers Thursday at the Trumann Sports Complex during a tour of the tornado damage and relief efforts in the area.

