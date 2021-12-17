Killing probed in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Police here are investigating a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Wade Lane.

A man was found dead inside a duplex from a gunshot wound about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. A woman inside the residence was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, said Shawn Vaughn, spokesman for the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department. It was not immediately known how the woman's injuries occurred.

The call came in as a suspicious circumstance. A child who lives at the duplex arrived home about from school after an early dismissal at noon and could not get inside the residence, Vaughn said. The landlord let police inside, where the victims were discovered.

The names or ages of the victims had not been released late Thursday.

The shooting remains under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

The incident is the town's second fatal shooting this week. On Monday, police responded to a report of a man bleeding in the 1900 block of West 13th St. at the Oaks at Rosehill complex.

One 18-year-old man was dead at the scene and two others, ages 18 and 17, were taken to local hospitals in critical condition, Vaughn said. The 18-year-old taken to the hospital died shortly after arrival.