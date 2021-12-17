Let's Eat! These restaurants will cook for you on Christmas Eve, Christmas Da, New Year's Eve

For the sake of those planning holiday meals, we're looking ahead. Waffle House and IHOP will always be ready to give rest to the weary, but there are plenty of other options to choose from. Here's a roundup of Northwest Arkansas restaurants who will cook for you on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year's Eve.

Ella's Table in Fayetteville will prepare a dinner buffet for guests on Christmas Eve. A carving station, a large variety of sides and desserts will be available from 4 to 8 p.m. The cost is $59 for adults, $15 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for kids 3 and younger. The restaurant is also taking reservations for a five-course dinner on New Year's Eve. The meal will cost $120 per person and be accompanied by wine pairings. Call 313-8458 to sign up for either occasion. Check out their Instragram account, @eatatellas, to see the event menus.

Mirabella's Table in Rogers is offering a take-home meal that feeds four people. The price of $97 includes crostini, Italian bread and olive oil, salad, a choice of entree and tiramisu for dessert. Call 899-6190.

Modoko Asian Kitchen will be open for dinner on Christmas Eve. The menu features prime rib, mashed potatoes, salad, green beans, rolls, dessert, wine pairings and more. Reservations are available at the Rogers eatery for a cost of $50. Kids can eat for $25. Call 268-6871 or visit OpenTable.com to save your spot.

Barbecue joint Penguin Ed's is taking orders through Saturday for holiday food items. Smoked turkey, smoked ham and cornbread stuffing are available. Call their south Fayetteville location at 521-3663 or their east Fayetteville location at 587-8646 to make a reservation.

Local health food restaurant Snack Lab is taking orders for a Christmas family dinner, which features prime rib, choice of two sides, gluten-free rolls and a choice of dessert. Made for groups of four to six people, the meal costs $150. Visit snacklabnwa.com or the stores in Fayetteville or Bentonville to see the menu and sign up.

Tusk and Trotter in Bentonville is cooking holiday dinners that take "a High South twist on Christmas favorites." The feast for eight people will cost $150 and be available for pickup on Christmas Eve. The menu includes slow-smoked ham, potatoes, parsnips and carrots, cornbread, butternut squash soup and fudge. Visit highsouthcatering.com/s/order to make a reservation. Tusk and Trotter is also hosting a free community brunch for those in need. The Christmas Eve brunch is planned for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 110 S.E. A St.

There are other options for those hoping to eat at home on Christmas Day. Cracker Barrel is offering several family-sized meal options to take home. Whole Foods has tons of available meals, appetizers and desserts, including vegan dishes.

It's also not too early to make plans to celebrate the New Year. Barcleeta in downtown Bentonville is hosting a five-course dinner. Reservations cost $88 per person. Wine pairings are available for $65. Visit barcleeta.com to save your seat.

Eclectic Kitchen in Fayetteville will host dinner with a five-course tasting menu on New Year's Eve. The cost is $85 per person. Make a reservation by calling 935-3027.

The Hive at downtown Bentonville's 21c Museum Hotel will offer a special New Year's Eve menu from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Drinks will be available at the lounge through midnight. Visit OpenTable.com to make a reservation.

Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery in Springdale is hosting a New Year's Eve bash from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. There will be live entertainment, a champagne toast and a midnight balloon drop. Tickets are $50. Learn more at sassafras-springs-vineyard-804880.square.site.

Downtown Bentonville cocktail bar Scotch & Soda and its accompanying restaurant, Berretto, is throwing a New Year's Eve party complete with a three-course dinner and cocktail and wine pairings. The cost is $100. Reservations are required. Call 319-6874 or 278-1522 for more information.

Theo's will feature a specialty menu in addition to the full dinner menu on New Year's Eve. Both Rogers and Fayetteville locations are taking reservations for the occasion at resy.com. Guests can also call 527-0086 to save their seats at the Fayetteville restaurant.

Of course, this is not a comprehensive list for the region. Is your restaurant missing from the list? Email gmoore@nwadg.com with its address, holiday hours, any specials and phone number.