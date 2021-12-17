We deserve answers

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 222-208 Tuesday in favor of a resolution to hold former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. This is a power play in the ongoing battle between the Article I Congress and the Article II Office of the President, testing the executive privilege.

The fact that 208 members of Congress will obstruct a congressional investigation to protect a former chief executive shows how partisan politics poses a danger to the republican form of government we have.

Americans deserve a reply from each of the Arkansas representatives (and the other 202) explaining why material evidence behind the Jan. 6 riot is not made public. Is someone trying to protect "Nixon's" executive privilege?

PAUL MILLER

Hot Springs

Used as an example

I do believe that the judicial system used Josh Duggar as an example. The facts: 1.3 million pornography websites are available. Pornography isn't one of the 10 commandments which God gave to Moses. Pornography is a sin that does harm families. We find in scripture, "Let the one without sin cast the first stone." In scripture we have, "Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord."

Punishment should fit the crime. We do not see this much in the judicial system. A $500,000 fine isn't feasible if he can't work for 20 years. Downloading the pornography and saving it. My guess less than five minutes. On my phone I have score sense, which tells me my credit score and anyone who lives around me who is a pedophile. We have them all over the country.

When is the judicial system going to bring charges against Playboy magazine? In the state of New York to place someone in prison costs taxpayers $168,000 a year. What is the amount in Arkansas? Is the judicial system helping or punishing?

It is a sin brought on by demons. We need wisdom to handle the problem, and not ignorance.

TIMOTHY RYE

Van Buren

Not what bill's about

In a recent letter to the editor, a constituent suggested that I voted "for the approval of $400 million earmarked for a national database that seems intended to track the vaccination status of every single American person." Nothing could be further from the truth.

The legislation Ms. Richmond is referring to, HR550, does not create a federal vaccine database. It does not create a personal tracking system, and it does not allow the federal government by itself or any government employee to access patients' vaccine records. The $400 million figure cited provides states money to modernize already existing immunization records systems that use population-based and de-identified data. In fact, Arkansas has its own record system called WebIZ. The money in the bill is intended to modernize immunization record systems--like WebIZ--and not unrelated activities, such as enforcing federal vaccine mandates--which I am strongly opposed to.

The bill was written, in part, by a strong conservative member of Congress, Dr. Larry Bucshon, from Indiana, who wanted to tell the Biden administration to keep its hands off Americans' private health information and added in guardrails on how the $400 million allocated in the bill was to be spent.

I would never vote for any bill that would allow the federal government to intervene or violate any Arkansan's personal information or that would support President Biden's egregious vaccine mandate.

FRENCH HILL

Little Rock

U.S. Rep. French Hill represents Arkansas' 2nd District.

It just makes you mad

I can't help but equate leaving your radio on all day tuned to some far-right station to being like burning a scented candle in your car or room that smells like the outhouse at deer camp.

Try listening to some music every now and then; it has a much lower chance of keeping you in an angry mood all day.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Little Rock