Little Rock School Board approves record sale of $316 million in school construction bonds, sets maximum price tag for new school

The Little Rock School Board -- in what is expected to be its last meeting of 2021 -- on Thursday laid the groundwork for governance changes and campus construction projects planned for the new year.

The board, which celebrated its first year of operation since its election in late 2020, approved:

• The sale of almost $$316 million in refunding and construction bonds at an interest rate of 2.644%.

• A guaranteed maximum price of $87 million for the construction of a kindergarten-through-eighth grade school at the site of the now vacant McClellan High.

• Authorized the district's administration to obtain proposals from superintendent search organizations for that work in the Little Rock School District to replace Mike Poore, who is planning to retire June 30.

• Selected board member Greg Adams to be the nine-member board's president for the coming year, replacing Vicki Hatter, who will continue to be a board member.

Jack Truemper, a senior vice president of public finance for Stephens Inc., told the board that the district received six bids for the construction bonds with interest rates ranging from the accepted 2.644% that was offered by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Municipal Finance Group to a high of 3.031%.

"It is our understanding that this may be the largest bond sale for a school district in the state of Arkansas," Truemper told the board.

The sale of $315,940,000 in bonds comes after school district voters last month overwhelmingly approved a plan to extend the levy of 12.4 debt service mills by 19 years as a way to finance the construction of a new school on the McClellan site, a new high school in northwest Little Rock, and the replacement of portable classrooms and the field house at Central High. Other projects to be done throughout the 21,000-student district include auditorium renovations, new roofs and new lighting.

The extended levy will not raise annual property taxes but will require property owners in the district to pay the annual taxes for a longer period, from 2033 when the tax was due to expire to 2052.

The bond money -- to be wired to the district on Dec. 28 -- will be used in part to pay off existing but newly refinanced bond debt of $110.6 million. That bond debt dates back to two 2015 bond issues.

The district will have $203,505,627 for the new projects, Truemper said. And the district will be able to sell about $100 million more construction bonds later.

Kelsey Bailey, the district's chief deputy for finance and operations, had advised the board against selling all of the voter-authorized bonds at once -- despite the current availability of low interest rates on bond debt -- because it would be difficult to spend the money within a three-year time limit.

As a result of the money, Poore said Thursday that the the district will begin work as soon as Jan. 3 on demolition of the McClellan building on Geyer Springs Road to make way for a new elementary-middle school that will replace Cloverdale Middle School as well as Baseline and Meadowcliff elementary schools.

Throughout the campaign for the extended levy of the 12.4 debt service mills, Poore said that building a replacement school for Cloverdale is the top construction priority.

Design for the new school was completed months ago by Cromwell Architects and Engineers of Little Rock and construction bids were accepted in recent weeks to produce the guaranteed maximum price for the project of $87,188,993. Joining Cromwell in the project are joint venture contractors Clark Contractors and Con-Real.

Hatter, the board president, praised the collaboration and diversity reflected by the representatives of the different companies, saying that district students will benefit by seeing that.

Board member Jeff Wood made the motion to approve the guaranteed price, urging the architects and contractors to find ways to give tours and otherwise showcase for district students all of the college-educated and trade roles that go into the construction.

"Secondly," he said, "I hope you all will inspire your employees and contractors on just how big of an impact a project like this is on the community.

"This isn't just building a really cool, beautiful building. It is literally changing lives. If any of your employees ever question that, just have them go take a look at some of the conditions of schools that this new place is going to rescue kids out of," he said. "This is a big deal for our city and, more importantly a really big deal for the thousands of kids who will walk these halls."

Also Thursday, the board directed district administrators to solicit companies that could help do a search for a replacement for Poore. Hatter appointed a board committee made up of Adams, Wood, Michael Mason, Sandrekkia Morning and herself to review the proposals that are submitted to the district to be able to make a recommendation to the full board.

In addition to selecting Adams to be the board's president in 2022, the board selected Mason to be the vice president, Evelyn Callaway to be secretary, Norma Johnson to be disbursing officer and Ali Noland as the board's legislative liaison.