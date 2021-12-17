LIVE! in NWA: Christmas Cabaret Comes To T2

Rob Sutton, a Mountain View native and theater grad from the UA, returns from New York for a cabaret performance, "The Heart of Christmas: Songs and Stories of the Season," at 7:30 p.m. today and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville.

Expect to hear "plenty of recognizable tunes that people love," he says. "But, hopefully, people will walk away saying, 'Wow, so much beautiful new music that I didn't know,' and, hopefully, the meaning behind those new songs will speak to them."

Tickets are $41-$54 at 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

BELLA VISTA

Get In The Truck performs at 5 p.m. Dec. 17; and L+B Music perform at 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 12 Cunningham Corner. Free. 802-6455; jjsgrill.com.

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 21 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Pinetop Renegades perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 17; and Shilah Molina & The Honky Tonk Flame perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Cole Birmingham Band performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17; and Awayne performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

The Bel Airs ($8) perform at 6 p.m. Dec. 17 for Happy Hour; Boom Kinetic performs at 9 p.m. Dec. 17; and the Cate Brothers' annual birthday concert ($10) will be hosted with guests Dawn Cate Band at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Shotgun Billys perform at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17; and Mister Lucky performs at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 324 W. Dickson St. Free. 435-6000; jjsgrill.com.

FORT SMITH

Whippersnapper performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 17; and Oklahoma Moon Trio performs at 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave. Free. 434-4555; jjsgrill.com.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns ($12-$15) perform with guest Holly Beth at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

