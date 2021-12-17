LR bicyclist dies after struck by car

A bicyclist was killed early Saturday morning when a vehicle struck him on Baseline Road in Little Rock, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Christian Knight, 47, of Little Rock, died of injuries he suffered when a 2007 Chevrolet struck him on his bike just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers judged road conditions at the time of the crash to be clear and dry, the report states.