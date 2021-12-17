Police bear: Man charged after attack with hammer

Man charged after attack with hammer

Little Rock Police arrested a man Wednesday around noon who is being charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he beat a woman with a hammer, according to an arrest report.

Police say Henri Hatten, 55, of Little Rock, was the suspect in a first-degree domestic battery Wednesday morning in which the victim received serious wounds on her head consistent with hammer blows, the report states.

Hatten is also accused of stealing the victim's vehicle and driving it without her consent.

The three charges -- attempted first-degree murder, first-degree domestic battery and theft of property -- are all felonies.

It was not immediately apparent how Hatten knew the victim, but it appeared there was a no-contact order between them, based on the report.