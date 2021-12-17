The world in brief: Navy saves 5 Iranians who set ship afire





Navy saves 5 Iranians who set ship afire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman.

The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman. Those on board pour a liquid, likely an accelerant, over the cargo hold as the Navy approaches. Smoke then pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship.

Sailors from the patrol craft USS Sirocco later arrived, rescuing the men. Sailors also recovered more than 3,850 pounds of hashish, 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine and 66 pounds of heroin. The Navy valued the recovered drugs as worth $14.7 million.

Sailors believe that represented only half of all the drugs on board the dhow, with the rest burning up or sinking with the vessel, said Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet.

The five Iranians rescued from the dhow received medical treatment and have been handed over to authorities in Oman, the Navy said. One additional Iranian on board the dhow was missing.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident Thursday.

Man who drove car into crowd convicted

BERLIN -- A court in Germany convicted a 31-year-old man Thursday of 89 counts of attempted murder for driving his car into a crowd celebrating Carnival last year.

A regional court in the central town of Kassel sentenced the German man, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, to life in prison.

The defendant drove his car through a crowd of people, including 26 children, who were watching the traditional "Rose Monday" procession in the town of Volkmarsen.

Nobody was killed, but 90 people were injured, including 20 who needed hospitalization.

Prosecutors accused the man of planning the attack in advance and installing a dashboard camera to record it. He refused to testify during his trial.

Judges ruled that the defendant, who was also convicted of 88 counts of serious bodily harm, bore "particularly grave responsibility" for the attack, meaning he will not be entitled to automatic parole after 15 years, as is customary in Germany.

Congo says latest Ebola outbreak over

BENI, Congo -- Congolese officials Thursday announced an end to an Ebola outbreak that had killed at least six people since October in the latest health challenge confronting the country's restive east.

The most recent outbreak started in North Kivu province, the same part of Congo where more than 2,200 people died during an earlier Ebola epidemic that began in 2018.

Congolese health workers had been able to "limit widespread infections and save lives," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization's regional director for Africa.

"Crucial lessons are being learned and applied with every outbreak experience," she said.

Research has shown that the first case from the latest outbreak "likely represented a new flare-up of the 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak due to persistence of the virus in the community," WHO said Thursday.

The newly ended outbreak marked the 13th time Congo has battled Ebola, including another outbreak in North Kivu between February and May of this year. The disease has proved particularly difficult to prevent in North Kivu, which is home to a myriad of armed groups.

While the 2018-20 pandemic marked the first time that vaccines could be given to those at risk, insecurity in rural areas prevented health workers from safely accessing many. Those challenges also faced vaccination and contact monitoring teams this time around, WHO said.

5 kids die after bouncy castle sent aloft

SYDNEY -- Five children died and four others were in critical condition Thursday after falling from a bouncy castle that was lifted 33 feet into the air by a gust of wind at a school on Australia's island state of Tasmania.

The children who died included two boys and two girls in the sixth grade, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police Commissioner Darren Hine. Police later Thursday confirmed that a fifth child died in the hospital.

Five other children were being treated, including four in critical condition. Hine said an investigation is underway.

Tasmania state Premier Peter Gutwein called the incident "simply inconceivable. ... I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another."

Tasmania police commander Debbie Williams told reporters "several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 meters [33 feet]."

"This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders," Williams said.













Emergency personnel work Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania, where a bouncy castle lifted by a gust of wind proved fatal to several children. (AP/Grant Wells)





