Monticello flooring plant fined $204,797 after 2 workers hurt

The operator of a Monticello wood flooring plant faces $204,797 in fines related to six labor violations after two employees severely injured themselves while working with an unprotected handsaw, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Thursday.

A worker amputated part of his index finger while using an unguarded saw in June. A few weeks earlier a different worker sliced his palm using the same tool, leaving him with nerve damage.

OSHA said it has conducted an inspection and found that Maxwell Hardwood Flooring failed to record the first laceration with the agency, a requirement by law, among other worker safety violations.

Following the inspection, Labor Department officials determined there were five unguarded circular saws in use, unsafe "walking-working" surfaces, obstructed exit routes and a lack of handrails throughout the plant.

Exposure to amputation hazards is one of the most frequently cited violations, according to the agency. Maxwell has 15 business days from receipt of its citations to comply or contest the Labor Department's findings.