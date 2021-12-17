Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Names and faces

by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports | Today at 3:42 a.m.
Bruce Springsteen in “Springsteen on Broadway” at the St. James Theatre in New York, June 26, 2021. As Broadway reopens for Fall 2021, Springsteen’s limited run is set to wrap on Sept. 4. (Sara Krulwich/The New York Times)

• The Boss is getting a Christmas bonus. Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire catalog of music, including his master recordings and song publishing catalog, to Sony Music Entertainment in a blockbuster deal that reportedly could be worth $500 million. The record-setting transaction, which includes classic songs "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A." and hundreds of others stretching back nearly 50 years, will send Springsteen's recorded masters to his longtime home Sony Music and his song publishing to its corporate sibling, Sony Music Publishing. Representatives for the 72-year-old Springsteen and Sony declined to comment on the sale, which was first reported by Billboard. In a nearly 50-year span, Springsteen released his first album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." on Columbia Records, now a subsidiary of Sony Music, on Jan. 5, 1973. In the U.S., his album catalog has sold more than 65 million copies, according to Billboard. His most successful album, 1984's "Born in the U.S.A.," alone has sold more than 15 million copies. The Boss' payday is the largest in a string of deals since 2019. Artists including Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Neil Young and Paul Simon have sold either parts of all of their work in recent years. In March, Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Universal Music for a reported $300 million.

• Melania Trump has become the latest celebrity to try and cash in on the craze for nonfungible tokens. The former first lady's first NFT, called Melania's Vision, will include watercolor art that "embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire," according to a statement. The unique digital artwork will also include "an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope." It will be available through Dec. 31 for one SOL, a cryptocurrency that runs on the Solana blockchain, currently priced at $187. Trump is venturing into the world of NFTs as digital collectibles move into the mainstream, with stars like Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS also entering the market. The tokens, which combine the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain with the realm of creative pursuits, are fodder for both retail traders and professional investors. While some series of NFTs like CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape Yacht Club are selling for thousands or even millions of dollars, others command much lower sums, and their prices are notoriously volatile. Sales from Trump's collection will benefit her Be Best initiative, which is helping foster children acquire "computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community." Trump plans to release new tokens at regular intervals beginning in January, according to the statement.

  photo  FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020 photo, first lady Melania Trump introduces President Donald Trump to speak at a campaign rally for Senate Republican candidates, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Ga. Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump announced Monday that a tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to replacing a smaller structure with the pavilion. The White House says the project was paid for with private funds and did not disclose the cost. Completion of the tennis pavilion follows the first lady’s redesign of the White House Rose Garden earlier this year.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  

Print Headline: Names and faces

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT