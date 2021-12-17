• The Boss is getting a Christmas bonus. Bruce Springsteen has sold his entire catalog of music, including his master recordings and song publishing catalog, to Sony Music Entertainment in a blockbuster deal that reportedly could be worth $500 million. The record-setting transaction, which includes classic songs "Born to Run," "Dancing in the Dark," "Born in the U.S.A." and hundreds of others stretching back nearly 50 years, will send Springsteen's recorded masters to his longtime home Sony Music and his song publishing to its corporate sibling, Sony Music Publishing. Representatives for the 72-year-old Springsteen and Sony declined to comment on the sale, which was first reported by Billboard. In a nearly 50-year span, Springsteen released his first album, "Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J." on Columbia Records, now a subsidiary of Sony Music, on Jan. 5, 1973. In the U.S., his album catalog has sold more than 65 million copies, according to Billboard. His most successful album, 1984's "Born in the U.S.A.," alone has sold more than 15 million copies. The Boss' payday is the largest in a string of deals since 2019. Artists including Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Neil Young and Paul Simon have sold either parts of all of their work in recent years. In March, Bob Dylan sold his catalog to Universal Music for a reported $300 million.

• Melania Trump has become the latest celebrity to try and cash in on the craze for nonfungible tokens. The former first lady's first NFT, called Melania's Vision, will include watercolor art that "embodies Mrs. Trump's cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire," according to a statement. The unique digital artwork will also include "an audio recording from Mrs. Trump with a message of hope." It will be available through Dec. 31 for one SOL, a cryptocurrency that runs on the Solana blockchain, currently priced at $187. Trump is venturing into the world of NFTs as digital collectibles move into the mainstream, with stars like Justin Bieber and K-pop group BTS also entering the market. The tokens, which combine the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain with the realm of creative pursuits, are fodder for both retail traders and professional investors. While some series of NFTs like CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape Yacht Club are selling for thousands or even millions of dollars, others command much lower sums, and their prices are notoriously volatile. Sales from Trump's collection will benefit her Be Best initiative, which is helping foster children acquire "computer science skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after they age out of the foster community." Trump plans to release new tokens at regular intervals beginning in January, according to the statement.