Car-Mart deal adds 2 lots in Tennessee





Rogers-based America's Car-Mart said it's acquiring Smart Auto, a move that will add two dealerships in Tennessee to the buy-here pay-here used-car company.

The acquisition expands Car-Mart's presence in Tennessee by adding lots in Johnson City and Knoxville. The terms of the deal were not released.

Car-Mart said it expects the deal to close on the Johnson City location by the end of the year and the Knoxville location by the end of 2022. During its mid-November earnings call, Jeff Williams, Car-Mart's president and chief executive, said the company plans to expand through acquisition.

Car-Mart shares closed at $105.23, down $2.92, or nearly 3%, in trading Thursday on the Nasdaq. Shares have traded as low as $95.12 and as high as $177.45 over the past year.

In August, America's Car-Mart ranked 67th on Forbes magazine's 2021 list of America's Best Small Companies. The company operates 153 dealerships in 12 states.

-- John Magsam

LR's BSR acquiring 3 Texas properties

As promised on its third-quarter earnings call, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust of Little Rock is delivering three more acquisitions of Texas properties that are projected to be immediately accretive to earnings.

The company is paying $273.6 million to purchase Aura Benbrook Apartments and Overlook by the Park Apartments, both in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area, and The M at Lakeline Apartments in the Austin area.

"With the purchase of Overlook, Aura, and Lakeline, we have added over 1,000 investment grade apartment units in our core markets to close out the year," said John Bailey, BSR's chief executive officer. "This wraps up a historic year for BSR where our acquisitions have continued to modernize and reposition our portfolio for growth, while significantly increasing our net asset value."

Since going public in May 2018, the real estate investment trust has sold older properties while adding newer ones in growth areas in Austin, Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Oklahoma City. The company has made 22 core market acquisitions for about $1.3 billion, adding 6,966 apartments with an average age of six 6 years.

-- Andrew Moreau

State index tumbles to 766.33, off 15.86

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 766.33, down 15.86.

"Information technology stocks led equities lower as the Nasdaq Composite Index significantly underperformed on fears of rising interest rates ahead of [today's] quarterly option expiration," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.