No TV or online viewing for Arkansas-Hofstra game; how to listen, betting line, team comparisons

There will be no telecast or streaming in any form of the Arkansas-Hofstra game on Saturday night in Simmons Bank Arena.

It’s the only Arkansas game this season that won’t be televised or available on the Internet or through live streaming.

The game was not selected to be televised by any of the SEC’s network partners, but because it falls within the SEC Network rights, it isn’t eligible to be broadcast by a third party.

Arkansas spent $7 million before the SEC Network’s launch in August 2014 to provide television capabilities at all of its sports venues to a studio and control room built in Walton Arena, according to an athletics department budget report. But Arkansas does not have the capability to independently produce a television broadcast from North Little Rock, according to officials.

Previously, industry sources estimated an independent broadcast for an Arkansas baseball game at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock would cost more than $40,000.





WHEN Saturday, 7 p.m.

WHERE Simmons Bank Arena (18,000), North Little Rock

RECORDS Arkansas 9-1; Hofstra 6-5

STREAK Arkansas lost 1; Hofstra won 1

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 54-20 in third season at Arkansas and 164-54 in seventh season overall in Division I; Hofstra: Speedy Claxton — 6-5 in first season at Hofstra and overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-0

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Hofstra 95-70 on Jan. 4, 1978, in Pine Bluff.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION None

BETTING LINE Arkansas is a 10 1/2-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

NOTABLES Arkansas is 12-9 in Simmons Bank Arena, where the Razorbacks have won four in a row over Sam Houston State, Troy, UTSA and Valparaiso since losing to Mercer 69-66 in overtime on Dec. 19, 2015 … The Razorbacks are 91-30 all-time in games played in Little Rock (79-21) and North Little Rock … Arkansas, No. 24 in the AP poll, is playing in Simmons Bank Arena a ranked team for the first time ... Hofstra Coach Speedy Claxton played for the Golden State Warriors during the 2003-04 season when Eric Musselman coached the team … Arkansas senior guard Chris Lykes is averaging 11.8 points off the bench. He’s hit 44 of 53 free throws … Davonte Davis leads the Razorbacks with 38 assists. Jaylin Williams is second with 37 … JD Notae is averaging 2.9 steals to lead the SEC and rank fourth nationally … Hofstra senior guard Omar Silverio is averaging 12.2 points off the bench … The Razorbacks are 2-0 against the Pride. They beat Hofstra 63-58 on Dec. 12, 1974 in Fayetteville and 95-70 on Jan. 4, 1978 in Pine Bluff … Arkansas senior forward Au’Diese Toney scored six points in each of the last two games against UNC-Charlotte and Oklahoma for his fewest points in consecutive games this season. He hit a combined 3 of 5 shots in the two games … Hofstra is one of three teams in the nation with five players averaging at least 12 points, along with Syracuse and Weber State.

HOFSTRA PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR.; PPG; RPG

G Zach Crooks, 5-11, Jr.; 17.4; 3.4

G Jalen Ray, 6-2, Jr.; 13.8; 4.4

G Aaron Estrade, 6-3, Jr.; 13.0; 5.4

F Darilinstone Dubar, 6-7, So.; 13.5; 6.1

F Abayomi Iyiola, 6-9, Sr.; 7.1; 7.3

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT, YR; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.1; 4.5

G Davonte Davis, 6-4, So.; 11.4; 4.4

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.; 12.4; 6.6

F Connor Vanover, 7-3, Jr.; 6.3; 3.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 7.1; 8.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Hofstra – Arkansas

79.6 Points for 81.6

71.2 Points against 69.3

-3.0 Rebound margin +8.3

+4.4 Turnover margin +4.2

47.9 FG pct. 46.8

36.3 3-PT pct. 28.6

72.8 FT pct. 71.7